Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen Walters
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
wvtm13.com
Wreath-laying ceremony honors life of Birmingham's first black television reporter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham to remember a broadcasting pioneer who helped pave the way for future journalists in Central Alabama. Learn more about the life of Carl Daniels in the video above.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham sends hurricane relief to sister hospital in Jacksonville, Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation is being felt far and wide across parts of Florida, and that includes problems at local hospitals. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell says around nine hospitals are completely without water. Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham says reasons like this are why they’ve sent a full emergency […]
wbrc.com
Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022. The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North. When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but...
birminghamtimes.com
People, Places and Things
THIS WEEKEND…BUBBA WALLACE AND TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY AT RAILROAD PARK!!. **READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **SEARCHING THE INTERNET SAFELY Class at the Five Points West Library, 9:30 – 11 a.m. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **12 ELEVEN at the Nick.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Bham Now
Scooter’s Coffee opening first Birmingham-area location on 280
Nebraska-based drive-in coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening a new location along 280. Although Scooter’s currently operates six stores throughout Alabama, this will be the company’s first in the Birmingham Metro area. About Scooter’s Coffee. Not familiar with Scooter’s Coffee? Founded in 1998 by Don and...
The Trussville Tribune
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closing after 50 years in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community. Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday. “It is true,” Nabeel’s management said in a Facebook message to CBS 42. […]
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
Why you may have heard gunshots near Cahaba Heights today
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Mountain Brook Police Department issued a noise advisory as officers would be conducting training in the area of Cahaba Heights Thursday morning.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
birminghamtimes.com
Here’s How Birmingham Can Help With Relief Efforts in Fla.
The Salvation Army is on the ground in Florida, working to assist with relief efforts and address needs of survivors and the communities of Florida. The best way to support survivors is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.
birminghamtimes.com
‘He Took Charge…it was the Difference Between Dating a Man and a Boy’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead, another detained after shooting at Birmingham parking enforcement lot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead and another was detained for questioning after a shooting at a parking enforcement lot in Birmingham Thursday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of 5th Ave South. Police believe an altercation involving a parking...
Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s Mountain Brook home vandalized by Atlanta police training center opponents, officials say
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center. Vandals targeted the Birmingham-area home of M. Miller Gorrie, the chairman of Brasfield & Gorrie, which is a primary...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
Bham Now
7 new Birmingham businesses opening now + coming soon, including Hi-Wire Brewing
Birmingham foodies, we know so many new spots for you to try. From gourmet street food to beer to coffee, there are so many businesses in The Magic City coming soon or already open. Here are seven that we’re excited to visit. 1. Encore Rouge | Downtown. Street food...
