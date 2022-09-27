ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham

Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham sends hurricane relief to sister hospital in Jacksonville, Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation is being felt far and wide across parts of Florida, and that includes problems at local hospitals.  Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell says around nine hospitals are completely without water.   Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham says reasons like this are why they’ve sent a full emergency […]
Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022. The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North. When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but...
People, Places and Things

THIS WEEKEND…BUBBA WALLACE AND TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY AT RAILROAD PARK!!. **READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **SEARCHING THE INTERNET SAFELY Class at the Five Points West Library, 9:30 – 11 a.m. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **12 ELEVEN at the Nick.
Scooter’s Coffee opening first Birmingham-area location on 280

Nebraska-based drive-in coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening a new location along 280. Although Scooter’s currently operates six stores throughout Alabama, this will be the company’s first in the Birmingham Metro area. About Scooter’s Coffee. Not familiar with Scooter’s Coffee? Founded in 1998 by Don and...
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closing after 50 years in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community. Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday. “It is true,” Nabeel’s management said in a Facebook message to CBS 42. […]
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
Here’s How Birmingham Can Help With Relief Efforts in Fla.

The Salvation Army is on the ground in Florida, working to assist with relief efforts and address needs of survivors and the communities of Florida. The best way to support survivors is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.
‘He Took Charge…it was the Difference Between Dating a Man and a Boy’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
