Lil Wayne Celebrates His 40th Birthday With A Star-Studded Party

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcI8I_0iBdQyRL00

Over the weekend, Lil Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday with a star-studded party with a guest list including Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless, YG, and NBA YoungBoy. Tunechi, whose birthday is today (Sept. 27), also received a personal performance from Sweat as he sang the 1987 hit, “Don’t Stop Your Love.”

Sports analyst Skip Bayless also made it his duty to stop by Weezy’s celebratory event . Bayless shared his sentiments for Wayne by later tweeting : “Just returned from Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party, Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!!”

NBA YoungBoy, who wasn’t physically there but sent in a video, could be heard saying, “Whaddup, ni**a? It’s your son.” As the room burst with laughter, he continued, “Make sure you enjoy yourself, bruh.”

Lil Wayne’s sons and eldest child Reginae Carter accompanied Weezy for his special day, too. On Instagram, Reginae, 23, shared a photo of her dad with the caption, “Last night , We Celebrated the [goat emoji] Birthday. More Life , More Everything. Happy Early Birthday Dad [heart emoji]”

Check out more photos from Lil Wayne’s extravagant birthday bash and Keith Sweat’s performance below.

Happy birthday, Lil Wayne!

