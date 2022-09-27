Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Down Under: Australia Bags 4th Spot In Global Crypto Adoption – Survey
Bitcoin adoption has always been the subject of rigorous debates in many countries today. With financial powerhouses such as the U.S. and China still taking a hard stance against cryptocurrencies, it remains to be seen if the adoption of crypto by different nations will reach its peak in the near future.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.
There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
bitcoinist.com
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
ABC News
Fed's Powell urges broader regulation for stablecoins
WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that stablecoins will need greater regulation as they become more widely used by consumers. Powell also said, in virtual remarks to a conference on digital finance in Paris, that the Fed hasn't yet decided on whether to proceed with a digital dollar.
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Could Enjoy “Renaissance” as Trust in Banks Fades: Druckenmiller
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller has hinted at a "renaissance" for the crypto space if public trust fades in central banks. Still, rate hikes from the Fed and worsening macroeconomic conditions have proven brutal to the industry. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have not gone unnoticed by the traditional investment class.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Bust: China Collars 93 For Laundering $5 Billion In Digital Currencies
China has become a hotbed of illicit crypto trade lately. The country has earned quite a reputation in the international community when it comes to scams and illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies. Recently, there have been a number of nefarious activities originating from the country or involving Chinese nationals. For instance,...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Spending In Australia Surged By 10%, Concludes Swyftx’s Survey
Aussie top crypto exchange Swyftx, which boasts over 600,000 users across Australia and Newzealand, conducted its annual survey for September 2022. Interestingly, the results reveal that Australian females make more crypto profits than Australian men. Despite the market’s high volatility and downtrends, 72% of crypto users have reported profits on...
bitcoinist.com
Tether Stablecoin Goes Live On Polkadot Blockchain
Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin by market cap. Also, the token ranks among the top five in the overall market capitalization of all crypto assets. Through several progressive road maps and other development plans, Tether USDT has risen over the years. Recently, the stablecoin announced its launch on Polkadot.
zycrypto.com
RBA Continues Collaborative Approach To Establish Feasibility Of CBDC For Australia
Whereas Australia already has a modern, and well functioning payments infrastructure, it continues to explore the potential economic benefits that would arise from the introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has partnered with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) in a...
blockchain.news
France’s CBDC Projects to Manage DeFi Liquidity, Settle Tokenized Assets
On Tuesday September 27, Villeroy de Galhau, the Governor at the Banque de France, the Central Bank of France, announced two new projects that aim to achieve the benefits of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) used at a wholesale level by banks and financial markets. The governor made the announcement...
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
coingeek.com
Reserve Bank of Australia seeks input on use cases for CBDC pilot program
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is seeking input on use cases and features for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This week, it released a white paper detailing a multi-year pilot program that strives to “understand the role of value transfer in emerging digital economies” and will involve a test of a CBDC in the real world.
