Who are the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world?

By Sports Staff
 1 day ago

The 2022 F1 season is in full swing with Max Verstappen enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the World Championship while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes continue to struggle.

Red Bull have dominated recent races, leaving the Ferrari pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz frustrated in their pursuit of race victories in a year where the Scuderia have emerged as Championship contenders once aagain.

This season follows Verstappen’s maiden world title after his dramatic last-lap triumph over Hamilton in 2021. After that, the Dutchman was rewarded by Red Bull with a new long-term contract that has seen him join Hamilton at the top of the drivers salary charts - and it’s not surprise to see last season’s championship contenders at the top of the list.

While drivers salaries are not released into the public domain by teams, the figures reported in the media are widely used to determine how much the 20 drivers are being paid by their respective teams this season - although that does not include performance-related bonuses or other commercial add-ons.

How much do F1 drivers earn?

=1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - £40m, per season

=1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - £40m

3. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - £15m

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) £12m

=5. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - £11m

=5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - £11m

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - £9m

=8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) £7m

=8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) £7m

=8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) £7m

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) £6m

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) £4.8m

=13. George Russell (Mercedes) £4m

=13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) £4m

=13 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) £4m

16. Alex Albon (Williams) £1.5m

=17. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) £730,800

=17 Mick Schumacher (Haas) £730,800

=17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) £730,800

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) £364,900

The Independent

Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits

Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
The Independent

Max Verstappen is ‘one of the most talented F1 drivers ever’, says Lando Norris

Lando Norris has labelled Max Verstappen as “one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula 1” with the Dutchman on the verge of a second world title. Should results go his way, the Red Bull star can defend his crown at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend - he currently has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings. Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record...
The Independent

‘They are not idiots, they will get it right’: Ross Brawn backs Mercedes to improve before end of F1 season

Ross Brawn has backed Mercedes to adapt to Formula 1’s new regulations, declaring: “They are not idiots.”Rule-changes introduced for the 2022 F1 season have seen alterations made to the front and rear wings of cars, as well as to the vehicles’ floors.Mercedes won the constructors’ championship in 2021 and only missed out on the drivers’ title after a controversial final lap in the last race of the season, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first championship. Mercedes have been well off the pace this year, however, but Brawn believes that they will improve.The F1 managing director, who previously...
The Independent

Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher

Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill. “Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious....
The Independent

‘Cannibal’ Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher by Formula 1 boss

Max Verstappen is like a sporting ‘cannibal’ just as Michael Schumacher was, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.Verstappen, 24, secured his first F1 title last season after a controversial final lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year. The Red Bull driver is on course for his second straight championship with the team and could even claim the title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).Such a triumph would move the Dutch-Belgian a small step closer to the joint-record of seven drivers’ titles that is shared by Ferrari legend Schumacher...
FOX Sports

Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis

WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”. Albon missed the last...
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton dismisses dry spell ahead of F1 Singapore GP and vows: 'Mercedes will get back to the top'

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a Formula 1 "dry spell" and insists Mercedes will take the positives from their 2022 struggles to return to the top. Heading to the 17th race of 22 in Singapore, Hamilton and Mercedes - the most dominant combination in F1 history - are still waiting for their first wins of the season after falling behind following the rule changes.
The Independent

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto dismisses impact of mid-season rule change

Mattia Binotto has dismissed suggestions that the new technical directive has impacted Ferrari’s performance since the summer break. The Scuderia have won four races this year but have struggled since their triumph in Austria in early July - and were particularly hampered by pit stop errors and strategy calls in Belgium and Holland. As opposed to battling with Red Bull for top spot, they are now being challenged by Mercedes for second place with the gap 35 points with six races to go. Due to the bouncing and porpoising which overshadowed the first half of the season, with Mercedes...
racer.com

Robb all-in on IndyCar move for 2023

Sting Ray Robb is going all-in on making the leap to the NTT IndyCar Series. With multiple offers to ponder, the Indy Lights championship runner-up has decided there’s no value in returning for a third season on the top step of the Road To Indy. Fortunate to possess solid sponsorship support, the 21-year-old is focused on finding an IndyCar home to build upon after rallying to close the Lights season with a pole, win, and second-place finish in Laguna Seca and the championship.
