Who are the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world?

The 2022 F1 season is in full swing with Max Verstappen enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the World Championship while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes continue to struggle.

Red Bull have dominated recent races, leaving the Ferrari pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz frustrated in their pursuit of race victories in a year where the Scuderia have emerged as Championship contenders once aagain.

This season follows Verstappen’s maiden world title after his dramatic last-lap triumph over Hamilton in 2021. After that, the Dutchman was rewarded by Red Bull with a new long-term contract that has seen him join Hamilton at the top of the drivers salary charts - and it’s not surprise to see last season’s championship contenders at the top of the list.

While drivers salaries are not released into the public domain by teams, the figures reported in the media are widely used to determine how much the 20 drivers are being paid by their respective teams this season - although that does not include performance-related bonuses or other commercial add-ons.

How much do F1 drivers earn?

=1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - £40m, per season

=1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - £40m

3. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - £15m

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) £12m

=5. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - £11m

=5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - £11m

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - £9m

=8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) £7m

=8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) £7m

=8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) £7m

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) £6m

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) £4.8m

=13. George Russell (Mercedes) £4m

=13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) £4m

=13 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) £4m

16. Alex Albon (Williams) £1.5m

=17. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) £730,800

=17 Mick Schumacher (Haas) £730,800

=17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) £730,800

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) £364,900