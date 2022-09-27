Officer injured during arrest of suspect in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A Seattle officer was injured while law enforcement was working to arrest a 22-year-old man wanted for multiple felony warrants in North Seattle on Monday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., authorities said they were attempting to arrest a man who was wanted for robbery, assault and harassment, among other crimes, in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When members of the Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force drove up on the man who was parked, authorities said he tried to drive off and struck multiple police cars.

When the man hit one of the patrol cars, he caused it to spin into another car, which pinned an officer outside of their patrol vehicle. The officer was taken to Harborview to be treated for a broken leg.

The suspect tried to run after his car was disabled from the collisions but he was caught, police said. Police said a gun was found in the car after his arrest.

The man was also taken to Harborview to be checked out for any possible injuries.

He is expected to be booked into the King County Jail once he is cleared for release by the hospital.

