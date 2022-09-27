ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Wave Fan Gets Lifetime Ban After ‘Threatening and Physical Behavior’

By Ken Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
Angel City FC players kneel during national anthem at Sept. 17 debut Wave game at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Wave soccer club announced Monday night that it has slapped a lifetime ban on a fan it determined broke its Code of Conduct at its inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium.

“Although witnesses did not corroborate the use of offensive racial language, they supported the report of threatening and physical behavior at the game,” tweeted the Wave. “As a result, the club has issued a lifetime ban of Wave FC matches and community events to the individual involved.”

The National Women’s Soccer League team said the unidentified fan — a white woman, according to a social media photo — was issued a warning by security during halftime at the Sept. 17 victory over Angel City FC.

“However, the behavior continued and escalated at the end of the match,” said the statement.

Last Tuesday, Martín Macías Jr. suggested to Times of San Diego that it was his complaint that led to the Wave investigation.

Macías said he had a preliminary call Sept. 19 where he recounted the facts of the incident in Section 328.

“I reported both of the woman’s actions immediately after they took place last Saturday,” Macías said last week.

On Monday, Macías declined comment on the fan’s ban.

In a tweet a week ago, Macías referenced reaction to all but one Angel City players taking a knee during the national anthem.

Macías posted a photo and said: “This is the woman who told us ‘stand for the flag or get the fuck out of the country.’ No racism and xenophobia in fútbol.”

Macías, an audio producer with Lemonada Media, said that after the game, “my partner and I were assaulted by a white SD fan who’d earlier told me to ‘get the fuck out of our country.’ She jumped two rows and pushed a family aside just to assault us.”

He said he was seated in Section 328, Row 8, at the stadium, where 32,000-plus fans made up the largest crowd in NWSL history.

His female partner didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In its statement, the playoffs-bound Wave said: “The behavior of the Wave FC fan violated the Club Code of Cinduct, which prohibits ‘behavior that is illegal, disruptive, threatening or violent in nature, including verbal, physical or virtual harassment of match officials, players, staff or other patrons.”

The Wave, Angel City FC and league office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 7

Benno
1d ago

If players didn't bring politics to the field then there wouldn't be this drama. Many fans no longer watch sports or buy tickets for that reason. I agree though that the fan that said something about 'go back to your country' was crossing the line but a lifetime ban?

Reply(1)
5
Ceasar Gabriel
1d ago

If the Wave soccer team kneels during the National Anthem they deserve to be ridiculed.

Reply(1)
6
 

Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Convicted of Selling Pills That Caused Marine’s Overdose Death

A San Diego man is set to be sentenced early next year for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of an active-duty U.S. Marine. A federal jury found 22-year-old Nameer Mohammad Atta guilty on Tuesday of distributing fentanyl resulting in death for selling pills that killed the victim identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as C.M.R., a 26-year-old active-duty lance corporal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal

In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
ENCINITAS, CA
