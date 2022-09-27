San Diego Wave Fan Gets Lifetime Ban After ‘Threatening and Physical Behavior’

Angel City FC players kneel during national anthem at Sept. 17 debut Wave game at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Wave soccer club announced Monday night that it has slapped a lifetime ban on a fan it determined broke its Code of Conduct at its inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium.

“Although witnesses did not corroborate the use of offensive racial language, they supported the report of threatening and physical behavior at the game,” tweeted the Wave. “As a result, the club has issued a lifetime ban of Wave FC matches and community events to the individual involved.”

The National Women’s Soccer League team said the unidentified fan — a white woman, according to a social media photo — was issued a warning by security during halftime at the Sept. 17 victory over Angel City FC.

“However, the behavior continued and escalated at the end of the match,” said the statement.

Last Tuesday, Martín Macías Jr. suggested to Times of San Diego that it was his complaint that led to the Wave investigation.

Macías said he had a preliminary call Sept. 19 where he recounted the facts of the incident in Section 328.

“I reported both of the woman’s actions immediately after they took place last Saturday,” Macías said last week.

On Monday, Macías declined comment on the fan’s ban.

In a tweet a week ago, Macías referenced reaction to all but one Angel City players taking a knee during the national anthem.

Macías posted a photo and said: “This is the woman who told us ‘stand for the flag or get the fuck out of the country.’ No racism and xenophobia in fútbol.”

Macías, an audio producer with Lemonada Media, said that after the game, “my partner and I were assaulted by a white SD fan who’d earlier told me to ‘get the fuck out of our country.’ She jumped two rows and pushed a family aside just to assault us.”

He said he was seated in Section 328, Row 8, at the stadium, where 32,000-plus fans made up the largest crowd in NWSL history.

His female partner didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In its statement, the playoffs-bound Wave said: “The behavior of the Wave FC fan violated the Club Code of Cinduct, which prohibits ‘behavior that is illegal, disruptive, threatening or violent in nature, including verbal, physical or virtual harassment of match officials, players, staff or other patrons.”

The Wave, Angel City FC and league office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.