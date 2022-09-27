Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants Usyk or Fury title shot after Helenius fight
By Sam Volz: Deontay Wilder is already planning for after his next fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says he wants a title shot against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, and believes he’s got an excellent chance of getting one of those two fights.
Boxing Scene
Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Deontay Wilder says statue built in his honour persuaded him NOT to quit boxing and says he is ‘walking, living legend’
DEONTAY WILDER revealed he decided against quitting boxing after a statue was built in his honour. Wilder, 36, stepped out of the public sphere after his trilogy loss to Tyson Fury in order to process the back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021. The Bronze Bomber considered quitting the sport until...
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Canelo Alvarez Holds Steady
The best of the list remains relatively unchanged, while a new name enters this month's top 10.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
Deontay Wilder reveals he nearly RETIRED from boxing until a statue built in his honour made him realise 'the world needs me' and calls himself 'a walking living legend'... as he admits he 'didn't feel the urge' to train after losing to Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder was considering hanging up his gloves for good after suffering a devastating 11th-round KO defeat to Tyson Fury during their trilogy bout in October last year. The American boxer said he needed some time away from the ring to process the back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021 as they were the only losses of his professional career.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: “Anybody Looking To Get In The Way Of My Dreams, That’s Personal To Me”
There’s a competitive spirit that encompasses Anthony Dirrell. Still, that hasn't stopped the former two-time super middleweight belt holder from building relationships with his adversaries. Yet, in the case of Caleb Plant, Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) has taken notice of his behavior both in and outside of the ring.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better
Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn undercard: Who is fighting on HUGE London bill?
CHRIS EUBANK JR and Conor Benn face off in an intriguing catchweight boxing clash in London. But before the main event grudge match, there's a full undercard at the O2 Arena in London, including Chris's cousin Harlem in action. The sons of legends Chris and Nigel do battle 30 years...
Kell Brook is 'considering coming OUT of retirement', reveals his trainer Dominic Ingle, with 'an eye on possible bouts against Liam Smith and the winner of Chris Eubank Jr versus Conor Benn'
Kell Brook is reportedly considering coming out of retirement, according to his trainer Dominic Ingle. Multiple promoters have approached the 36-year-old boxer with a handful of lucrative and appealing match-ups, according to reports. Brook announced his retirement from boxing in May 2022, with a record of 40 wins and three...
Boxing Scene
Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added
In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
The Ring Magazine
Perfect scenario is I fight Usyk, then Fury – Joe Joyce
The Ring: It’s not often a fighter has a win that earns them so much credit universally, but your victory over Joseph Parker has everybody talking. JJ: I guess, I’m beginning to realise that now. TR: Why do you think all the attention has come now?. JJ: Because...
Yardbarker
British heavyweight icon announces surprise retirement from boxing
British heavyweight icon Derek Chisora has claimed that he is now RETIRED from the sport of boxing. Chisora, while he has not been one of the recent string of British heavyweight champions, is an undeniably memorable figure that has provided numerous entertaining fights. Chisora is a warrior, a superb boxer,...
