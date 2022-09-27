Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO