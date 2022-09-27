Read full article on original website
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yankees clinch AL East title, first-round bye
With the bye officially locked in, the Yankees know they will face the winner of the wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the AL's No. 6 seed, which the Mariners currently hold. The bye also means the Yankees will have five full days off between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the ALDS.
Harrison Bader goes full send mode with epic beer chugging after Yankees clinch AL East title
The New York Yankees officially clinched the American League East on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. By no surprise, the celebrations were epic in the locker room after winning one of the toughest divisions in baseball. But perhaps the most legendary move was outfielder Harrison Bader chugging three beers at once. Yes, you heard that right. Talk about full send. Via Talkin’ Yanks:
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Aaron Judge remains stuck on 60 after 4 walks; Yankees clinch AL East over Blue Jays
Nobody wants to give up No. 61. After doing his best Barry Bonds impersonation all season, Aaron Judge is getting the full Bonds treatment with history on the horizon. The Yankees slugger walked four times in five plate appearances against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and remains one home run shy of tying Roger Maris for the single-season AL record of 61.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Aaron Boone’s speech, tribute to injured teammate among Yankees’ AL East clinch highlights
The New York Yankees earned every second of their AL East clinch celebration on Tuesday night, weathering 500 different types of storms this summer (some self-inflicted, preventing them from reaching the gas pedal, but we move on) in order to send the Blue Jays into the Wild Card round with eight games remaining.
With division clinched, Yankees look to finish off Jays
The New York Yankees are the American League East champions, but Aaron Judge has some unfinished business to tend to Wednesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays while Judge went 0-for-1 with four walks and two runs.
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
WASHINGTON (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris...
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP)Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory...
White Sox look to end slide, get offense going vs. Twins
Chicago interim manager Miguel Cairo tore into the White Sox’s effort after they finished an 0-6 homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. How about getting just two hits and striking out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, their seventh straight defeat.
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians. The Tampa Bay Rays have been anticipating the return of Tyler Glasnow for quite some time, and the wait is about to come to an end in Cleveland. The former Rays ace will make his first major league start in over...
Giants go for series win against Rockies
San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Following clincher, Cardinals finish set with Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Brandon Woodruff as they continue their wild-card chase while closing out a two-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Cardinals might be in a relaxed mood after clinching the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the...
Phillies ask Aaron Nola to top Cubs, stop road skid
Bucking his own personal history, Aaron Nola has enjoyed September success this season, helping the Philadelphia Phillies remain in position to claim the National League’s final wild-card spot. Looking to build on another stellar outing, Nola will attempt to end Philadelphia’s five-game road losing streak on Wednesday when the...
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP)Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. ”For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
Mariners continue playoff push against Rangers
The Seattle Mariners welcomed back power hitter Eugenio Suarez on Tuesday night, but the club still is looking for a spark. The Mariners (83-70) will look to rebound on Wednesday night after falling 5-0 to the Texas Rangers (66-87) in Seattle. Suarez (fractured index finger) was reinstated from the injured...
