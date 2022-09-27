ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees clinch AL East title, first-round bye

With the bye officially locked in, the Yankees know they will face the winner of the wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the AL's No. 6 seed, which the Mariners currently hold. The bye also means the Yankees will have five full days off between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the ALDS.
Harrison Bader goes full send mode with epic beer chugging after Yankees clinch AL East title

The New York Yankees officially clinched the American League East on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. By no surprise, the celebrations were epic in the locker room after winning one of the toughest divisions in baseball. But perhaps the most legendary move was outfielder Harrison Bader chugging three beers at once. Yes, you heard that right. Talk about full send. Via Talkin’ Yanks:
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
With division clinched, Yankees look to finish off Jays

The New York Yankees are the American League East champions, but Aaron Judge has some unfinished business to tend to Wednesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays while Judge went 0-for-1 with four walks and two runs.
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st

WASHINGTON (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris...
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie

NEW YORK (AP)Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory...
White Sox look to end slide, get offense going vs. Twins

Chicago interim manager Miguel Cairo tore into the White Sox’s effort after they finished an 0-6 homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. How about getting just two hits and striking out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, their seventh straight defeat.
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians

Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians. The Tampa Bay Rays have been anticipating the return of Tyler Glasnow for quite some time, and the wait is about to come to an end in Cleveland. The former Rays ace will make his first major league start in over...
Giants go for series win against Rockies

San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Following clincher, Cardinals finish set with Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Brandon Woodruff as they continue their wild-card chase while closing out a two-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Cardinals might be in a relaxed mood after clinching the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the...
Phillies ask Aaron Nola to top Cubs, stop road skid

Bucking his own personal history, Aaron Nola has enjoyed September success this season, helping the Philadelphia Phillies remain in position to claim the National League’s final wild-card spot. Looking to build on another stellar outing, Nola will attempt to end Philadelphia’s five-game road losing streak on Wednesday when the...
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season

Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers

SEATTLE (AP)Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. ”For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
Mariners continue playoff push against Rangers

The Seattle Mariners welcomed back power hitter Eugenio Suarez on Tuesday night, but the club still is looking for a spark. The Mariners (83-70) will look to rebound on Wednesday night after falling 5-0 to the Texas Rangers (66-87) in Seattle. Suarez (fractured index finger) was reinstated from the injured...
