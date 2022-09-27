Related
Local Sports
SOUTH HAVEN — Ratliffe Field was far from a safe place for the host South Haven Rams in Friday night’s Wolverine Conference football clash with Three Rivers. The Wildcats used a balanced offensive attack to sour the Rams’ mood and ruined South Haven’s Homecoming festivities with a 38-6 win. Three...
Local Sports Schedule
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg Jamboree, Four Lakes Golf Club, 4 p.m. St. Joseph at Three Rivers freshmen, JV, 5 p.m. St. Joseph at Three Rivers varsity, 6 p.m. Bronson at Three Rivers, 5:30 p.m. Boys’ Soccer. Plainwell at Three Rivers, 6 p.m. Schoolcraft at Constantine, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept....
Waltke inducted into fair hall of fame
CENTREVILLE — A man who had a big influence on the St. Joseph County Grange Fair received a prestigious and posthumous honor Thursday. During a ceremony prior to the animal auctions at the fair, Jerry Waltke, who was the fair board president in 2021 and who passed away unexpectedly in November, was inducted into the St. Joseph County Fair’s Hall of Fame.
Bullock looks to expand CMH's visibility as new CEO
CENTREVILLE — In the past couple of months since he was named as CEO of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County (CMH), Cameron Bullock has begun to settle into the job. He says it’s been a “fun adventure” to be the CEO, taking each...
Road commission sells property on Ruggles Road
CENTREVILLE — A property the St. Joseph County Road Commission purchased earlier this year was officially sold by the agency Wednesday. The property, located on the corner of Ruggles Road and Mohney Lake Road, was sold for $229,900, about $6,000 less than they originally paid for it earlier this year.
One person injured in U.S. 131 crash near Garber Rd
CONSTANTINE TWP. — A 26-year-old from Mishawaka, Ind. was hospitalized for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday on U.S. 131. According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred Tuesday around 12:33 p.m. in the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police claim that the 26-year-old, who was driving a passenger car at the time, crossed the center line heading northbound and struck an oncoming semi-truck heading southbound, driven by a 56-year-old from Wimauma, Fla.
