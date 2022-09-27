CONSTANTINE TWP. — A 26-year-old from Mishawaka, Ind. was hospitalized for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday on U.S. 131. According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred Tuesday around 12:33 p.m. in the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police claim that the 26-year-old, who was driving a passenger car at the time, crossed the center line heading northbound and struck an oncoming semi-truck heading southbound, driven by a 56-year-old from Wimauma, Fla.

CONSTANTINE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO