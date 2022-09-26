The Sheridan Panthers rolled into Deer Lodge with a light roster with six players missing due to injury and other issues. With a pieced together roster they played a very solid game coming out with a 42-0 win on the road. The Panthers were in control from the opening kickoff and had were up 14-0 after the first quarter. They rolled through the second quarter and led at the half 34-0. Soon after the half began the Panthers would take a 42-0 lead which they would ride for the rest of the game. The Panthers have a bye week next week then play the undefeated Flint Creek Titans at home under the lights on October 7th.

DEER LODGE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO