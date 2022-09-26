ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

msubobcats.com

Bobcats Host Griz in The Brick

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 7 p.m. (MT) RECORDS: Montana State 6-8, 2-0; Montana 9-5, 2-0 BSC. SERIES: Montana State leads all-time series 61-58 (1975) LAST MTG: Oct. 26, 2021 - Montana 3, @ Montana State 2. LIVE VIDEO: Streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription necessary) CAT-GRIZ: Montana State hosts rival...
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

GAME #5: Bobcats Host Talented UC Davis Squad in Return to Bobcat Stadium

BOZEMAN, Montana – Brent Vigen isn't fooled. "To see their 1-3 record," Montana State's second-year head football coach says of his team's opponent Saturday, 1-3 UC Davis, "that doesn't tell the entire story." The entire story takes quite a bit to detail. The Aggies opened with a competitive loss...
BOZEMAN, MT
madisoniannews.com

Panthers win big in Deer Lodge

The Sheridan Panthers rolled into Deer Lodge with a light roster with six players missing due to injury and other issues. With a pieced together roster they played a very solid game coming out with a 42-0 win on the road. The Panthers were in control from the opening kickoff and had were up 14-0 after the first quarter. They rolled through the second quarter and led at the half 34-0. Soon after the half began the Panthers would take a 42-0 lead which they would ride for the rest of the game. The Panthers have a bye week next week then play the undefeated Flint Creek Titans at home under the lights on October 7th.
DEER LODGE, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Cross Country Races at Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Competing at its biggest race of the season thus far, the Montana State University cross country program will travel to South Bend, Ind. for Notre Dame's Joe Piane Invitational, held at the Burke Golf Course on Friday. The men's team is set to compete in...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
TOWNSEND, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today

Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
BOZEMAN, MT

