msubobcats.com
Bobcats Host Griz in The Brick
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 7 p.m. (MT) RECORDS: Montana State 6-8, 2-0; Montana 9-5, 2-0 BSC. SERIES: Montana State leads all-time series 61-58 (1975) LAST MTG: Oct. 26, 2021 - Montana 3, @ Montana State 2. LIVE VIDEO: Streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription necessary) CAT-GRIZ: Montana State hosts rival...
msubobcats.com
GAME #5: Bobcats Host Talented UC Davis Squad in Return to Bobcat Stadium
BOZEMAN, Montana – Brent Vigen isn't fooled. "To see their 1-3 record," Montana State's second-year head football coach says of his team's opponent Saturday, 1-3 UC Davis, "that doesn't tell the entire story." The entire story takes quite a bit to detail. The Aggies opened with a competitive loss...
madisoniannews.com
Panthers win big in Deer Lodge
The Sheridan Panthers rolled into Deer Lodge with a light roster with six players missing due to injury and other issues. With a pieced together roster they played a very solid game coming out with a 42-0 win on the road. The Panthers were in control from the opening kickoff and had were up 14-0 after the first quarter. They rolled through the second quarter and led at the half 34-0. Soon after the half began the Panthers would take a 42-0 lead which they would ride for the rest of the game. The Panthers have a bye week next week then play the undefeated Flint Creek Titans at home under the lights on October 7th.
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Cross Country Races at Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Competing at its biggest race of the season thus far, the Montana State University cross country program will travel to South Bend, Ind. for Notre Dame's Joe Piane Invitational, held at the Burke Golf Course on Friday. The men's team is set to compete in...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
Bozeman School Board discusses recently passed laws addressing human sexuality
Following Senate Bill 99, schools must inform parents or guardians 48 hours before human sexuality is taught in the classroom.
The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today
Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
