TechRadar

How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Welcome to Chechnya Free Online

Best sites to watch Welcome to Chechnya - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free sites: Kanopy. Read more to see all the...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Visitor from the Future Free Online

Cast: Florent Dorin Enya Baroux Raphaël Descraques Arnaud Ducret Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun. In a devastated future, the apocalypse threatens the Earth. The last hope lies with a man capable of time travel. His mission: to return to the past and change the course of events. But the time police hunts him down in every era. A race against time begins for the Visitor from the Future...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America Free Online

Best sites to watch The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America on this page.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'

Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
TV SERIES
Seacoast Current

Did You Catch the New England Reference in the New Season of Cobra Kai?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Less than two weeks ago on September 9, Season 5 of the smash Netflix series Cobra Kai was released to the world. And ever since, it's been the most streamed series on Netflix, as confirmed by the official Netflix Top 10 TV series list. For those unfamiliar, the show essentially is a continuation of the original Karate Kid movies from the 1980s, starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita (Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi, respectively.)
TV SERIES
BGR.com

41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend

Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Sets November Release for 4K UHD Blu-ray

Westworld has been constantly changing and evolving throughout its four seasons and now that Season 4 has come and gone, fans can own the HBO series on 4K Ultra HD! On November 29, 2022, fans can own Season 4 of the hit HBO series, titled "The Choice," in a combo Blu-Ray/DVD pack. The season includes all 8 hour-long episodes as well as an exclusive never-before-seen featurette. The set will retail for $44.99 for the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, $34.99 ($39.99 in Canada) for the Blu-ray and $29.99 ($34.99 in Canada) for the DVD.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals Original Threat to His Main Character Role

It goes without saying that Luke Skywalker has become synonymous with the Star Wars franchise and when you think about the space drama epic, the Jedi Master instantly comes to mind. However, it turns out that Mark Hamill was originally convinced that someone else would be taking Luke's place as the franchise's main character and it was none other than his good pal Harrison Ford who played the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, Han Solo.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

You'll never guess what's No. 1 (unless you guessed Lord of the Rings) By my estimate, Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be dethroned as the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video when Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is released, sometime in 2023 or 2024. Until then, it's going to be No. 1 on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. Everyone else is playing for No. 2, which goes to The Boys for the second day in a row as those who subscribed to Prime Video to watch Lord of the Rings are now finding out why The Boys rules. Ditto for Reacher, which is No. 3.
TV SHOWS

