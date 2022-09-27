Read full article on original website
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
FuboTV vs. YouTube TV: Which streaming service should you choose?
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to make the switch from cable to a live TV streaming service, you may be surprised by the options available. YouTube has become a powerhouse in streaming with the advent of YouTube TV, which offers more than 85 channels and unlimited DVR space in addition to the funny cat videos you've become accustomed to. And FuboTV may have started out as a soccer streaming service, but the platform has since grown to include all different types of sports coverage as well as news, lifestyle, entertainment, and family-friendly programming.
