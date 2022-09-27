Read full article on original website
Tory anger as Chinese vice-president views Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after 'U-turn' by Parliament's Speakers
Tories have voiced fury after a Chinese delegation viewed the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Following an apparent U-turn by the parliamentary authorities, vice-premier Wang Qishan was pictured in the historic hall last night ahead of the state funeral. Senior MPs complained that Beijing was being 'appeased' despite...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
BBC
55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics
On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny
Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
Furious Tory MPs hit out at chancellor after they are invited to a meeting to discuss his budget
Conservative MPs have been invited to a meeting with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday after the pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid renewed fears over the government’s plans. Furious Tory MPs hit out at the chancellor, who has refused to respond to the decline in Sterling, accusing him of incompetence.One angry MP said: “Chancellors have resigned and parliaments have been recalled for less, but we MPs are being invited to meetings.” The event with backbenchers, which has been billed as a follow up to Friday’s tax-cutting mini-Budget, will be held on Tuesday...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Voices: A British citizen is about to be executed in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
BBC
Stephen Lawrence murderer's prison phone selfies investigated
One of Stephen Lawrence's murderers is being investigated over claims he had an illegal phone in prison. David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole. The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life...
Truss and Kwarteng had row over sterling crisis response, say Whitehall sources
First signs of friction between PM and chancellor emerge as pound falls to historic low after mini-budget
BBC
Labour can’t win election with Brexit negativity, shadow minister says
Labour cannot win the next general election by pointing out the negatives of Brexit, the party's shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle has said. The party was accused of admitting defeat on the case for closer ties with Europe at a Labour conference event. But Mr Kyle said Labour wanted...
Starmer’s Labour conference speech was calm and sensible: job done
Leader’s address was a victory lap after marginalising the Corbynite left, and was well received in the hall
Liz Truss tax plans ‘profoundly unconservative’ says former Tory MSP
A former Tory MSP has described UK Government tax plans as “profoundly unconservative” as he said the UK “needs a Labour government”.Professor Adam Tomkins, who left Holyrood last year after one term to return to work at Glasgow University, wrote in a column for the Herald newspaper that the Tories’ time in power “is up”.Prof Tomkins described the conference speech of Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves as “more prudent” than Kwasi Kwarteng, adding, when that is the case “you know the Tories are in the deepest trouble”.“What we are witnessing right now is not only the Conservative Party trashing its own...
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
I’ll end 8am ‘scramble’ to get a GP appointment, vows new Health Secretary Therese Coffey
HEALTH Secretary Therese Coffey is planning to end the “8am scramble” for GP appointments. Sick Brits often complain that it is easier to get Glastonbury tickets than it is to see a doctor. Ms Coffey will set out details of her “ABCD” priority list tomorrow, focusing on ambulances,...
Liz Truss must fix self-inflicted ‘mess’ after IMF warning, says Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke to UK economic policy was “very, very serious” and urged Liz Truss’s government to urgently change course.The Labour leader said the extraordinary intervention showed “just what a mess the government have made of the economy” saying the market turmoil was “self-inflicted wound” caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.He told LBC that Mr Truss and Mr Kwarteng should urgently set out “how they’re going to fix the problems they’ve made” after the mini-Budget “shambles”.Sir Keir said his own variable-rate mortgage had seen payments go up by “a few hundred pounds”...
‘I liked nearly all of it’: Guardian readers react to Starmer’s Labour conference speech
Idea of publicly owned energy firm and policies addressing climate crisis go down particularly well
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
Brassed off! Welsh Labour government is accused of 'endorsing' horn band that blasts out 'toxic' anti-English and anti-Tory messages after awarding them £17,000 taxpayer-funded grant
The Welsh Labour government have been accused of 'endorsing' brass band run by Welsh football fans blasting out 'abusive and toxic' anti-Tory and anti-English messages by Welsh Tories in a row over a £17,000 taxpayer grant. The Barry Horns - named after the former Wales footballer Barry Horne -...
This England review – so sympathetic to Boris Johnson it is absolutely bananas
Kenneth Branagh’s impression of the former coward-in-chief is spot on, but Michael Winterbottom’s Covid drama is leaden, artless and a disservice to all those who died
