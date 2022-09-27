Read full article on original website
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
Trial by TikTok: Camilla and Meghan targeted with abuse after Queen’s death
Posts containing slurs and misinformation have been liked by millions on social media
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister
A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family
Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'
LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
