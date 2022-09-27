ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC

Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal

A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Daily Mail

YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister

A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
USA TODAY

The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'

LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
