CHP arrests 40-year-old woman for 2021 murder in Ventura
Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the 2021 murder of a woman in Ventura. In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of a deceased female. First responders discovered body of Kelsey...
2 men arrested in connection to December 2021 fatal shooting in Long Beach
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men in connection to the December 2021 fatal shooting of Aberlardo Ramirez Bonilla. On Dec. 18, patrol officers with LBPD were flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. by a person who reported the shooting near the intersection of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place.
LASD bomb squad responds to suspicious device in Long Beach
Portions of Long Beach Boulevard were evacuated, and the roads closed to traffic Monday, after police located a suspicious device. Calls regarding the device in the 2400 block of Long Beach Boulevard came in at around 3:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. When...
Garden Grove police offer safety tips after officers find, remove credit card skimmer at bank ATM
The Garden Grove Police Department arrested two men who were installing a credit card skimming device on a bank ATM last week, and now police are warning the public to look out for signs that a credit card reader may be compromised by thieves. The two suspected skimmer operators, 22-year-old...
Child taken to hospital after car crashes into Garden Grove building
A car carrying four children and one adult crashed into a building Monday in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the incident occurred in the 12600 block of Garden Grove just before 4 p.m. All four children and the adult in the vehicle were able to get...
‘Honoring Hispanic Heritage’ airs Thursday night on KTLA 5
Los Angeles County is home to the second largest Hispanic population in the United States, behind only New York City. On Thursday, L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 News, shares the voices of our Hispanic community with a look at the shared culture and history in the City of Angels.
Celebrate National Pancake Day and KTLA at Norms
KTLA is celebrating its 75th anniversary all year long and today at all Norms locations it’s KTLA Day. To celebrate from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. customers can order two hotcakes for 75 cents. This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2022.
American Horror Story-inspired Halloween pop-up comes to L.A.
KTLA’s Megan Telles was live at Karnevil in Hollywood with a preview of its American Horror Story-inspired pop-up event for Halloween. For more information and reservations to “Freak Show Nights,” visit Karnevil’s website. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 28, 2022.
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
Some Long Beach students feeling the heat in classrooms without air conditioning
Parents of students at Long Beach schools are upset with the district over a lack of air conditioning in some of the classrooms, especially as record high temperatures scorching SoCal. “My kids, especially the kinder and the second grade, which has no AC, their hair is completely wet, and when...
High rent prices, lack of campus housing create crunch at UC schools
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times documented a campus housing shortage at many University of California System schools. UC Irvine is no different, as the number of people looking for student housing is far outpacing the amount of housing available. The school has a waiting list of more than...
Cheesy K-dogs are the latest Los Angeles food craze
Move over boring old corndogs. There’s a new pup in town and they come straight from the streets of Korea. Originally called “hasdogeu” or “hot dog” in Korean, these wonderful “cheat treats” differ from the classic American corndogs in that they consist of spicy sausage, or a block of mozzarella cheese, or half and half, if you can’t make up your mind (which is the way to go in my humble opinion.)
A preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week
Eduardo Khawam, the founder and president of Metropolitan Fashion Week, joined us live with a preview of their Metropolitan Fashion Week All Stars closing gala. The event will take place on Oct. 1, at the iconic Los Angeles City Hall. The evening will include a one-of-a-kind international fashion competition featuring...
