Move over boring old corndogs. There’s a new pup in town and they come straight from the streets of Korea. Originally called “hasdogeu” or “hot dog” in Korean, these wonderful “cheat treats” differ from the classic American corndogs in that they consist of spicy sausage, or a block of mozzarella cheese, or half and half, if you can’t make up your mind (which is the way to go in my humble opinion.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO