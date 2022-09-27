ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

KTLA.com

CHP arrests 40-year-old woman for 2021 murder in Ventura

Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the 2021 murder of a woman in Ventura. In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of a deceased female. First responders discovered body of Kelsey...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

2 men arrested in connection to December 2021 fatal shooting in Long Beach

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men in connection to the December 2021 fatal shooting of Aberlardo Ramirez Bonilla. On Dec. 18, patrol officers with LBPD were flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. by a person who reported the shooting near the intersection of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

LASD bomb squad responds to suspicious device in Long Beach

Portions of Long Beach Boulevard were evacuated, and the roads closed to traffic Monday, after police located a suspicious device. Calls regarding the device in the 2400 block of Long Beach Boulevard came in at around 3:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. When...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate National Pancake Day and KTLA at Norms

KTLA is celebrating its 75th anniversary all year long and today at all Norms locations it’s KTLA Day. To celebrate from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. customers can order two hotcakes for 75 cents. This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

American Horror Story-inspired Halloween pop-up comes to L.A.

KTLA’s Megan Telles was live at Karnevil in Hollywood with a preview of its American Horror Story-inspired pop-up event for Halloween. For more information and reservations to “Freak Show Nights,” visit Karnevil’s website. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 28, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

High rent prices, lack of campus housing create crunch at UC schools

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times documented a campus housing shortage at many University of California System schools. UC Irvine is no different, as the number of people looking for student housing is far outpacing the amount of housing available. The school has a waiting list of more than...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA.com

Cheesy K-dogs are the latest Los Angeles food craze

Move over boring old corndogs. There’s a new pup in town and they come straight from the streets of Korea. Originally called “hasdogeu” or “hot dog” in Korean, these wonderful “cheat treats” differ from the classic American corndogs in that they consist of spicy sausage, or a block of mozzarella cheese, or half and half, if you can’t make up your mind (which is the way to go in my humble opinion.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
A preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week

Eduardo Khawam, the founder and president of Metropolitan Fashion Week, joined us live with a preview of their Metropolitan Fashion Week All Stars closing gala. The event will take place on Oct. 1, at the iconic Los Angeles City Hall. The evening will include a one-of-a-kind international fashion competition featuring...
LOS ANGELES, CA

