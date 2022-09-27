Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida after slamming western Cuba as a Category 3 storm

Read full article on original website
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders. "They were following the data, and you remember people...
Power in parts of Florida could be out for more than a week as flooding lingers in Ian's wake
It could be more than a week until power lines are fully restored in some parts of Florida as residents deal with major flooding after the deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State's history. At least 66 people are believed to have died...
Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What's open and closed
As Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida. Meanwhile, some popular attractions in the Carolinas had to shuffle their schedules, too.
Blown roofs, cars 'smashed up in the street': The unimaginable destruction of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian shredded the roof of a Port Charlotte intensive care unit, flooding the hospital ward and turning a stairwell into a waterfall. In Fort Myers, a 10-foot storm surge tossed cars around like bath toys and left them "smashed up in the street."
Californians will soon be able to turn their remains into soil with human composting
California has become the latest state to provide its residents with an eco-friendly, if unorthodox, option for their remains after death: composting. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law last Sunday, according to a news release from the bill's author, state Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.
Deion Sanders Discusses Double Standard Amid Job Rumors
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area.
