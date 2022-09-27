Denver area events

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.

Tuesday

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes — 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver, $22.50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/f5b7fvr7.

Author Anthony Doerr — 6:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $20. Tickets: axs.com.

Appalachia on the Rocks III — Featuring Drayton Farley with Cole Chaney, Logan Halstead, Ritch Henderson, 7 p.m., Cervantes’ Other Side, 2635 Welton St., Denver, $22. Tickets: cervantesmasterpiece.com.

Faculty Tuesdays — Musical Potpourri, 7:30 p.m., Grusin Music Hall, Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Boulder, pay what you can. Online streaming available; cupresents.org.

Bear’s Den — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25. Tickets: axs.com.

New Talent Night — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $12. Tickets: comedyworks.com

The Foreign Resort — With Hapax, Plague Garden & Dark Tuesdays DJs, 8:30 p.m., HQ, 60 S. Broadway, Denver, $15 and up. Tickets: hqdenver.com.

WAND — With visuals by Mad Alchemist, 9 p.m., Globe Hall, Denver, $20. Tickets: globehall.com.

Moderat — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75. Tickets: axs.com.

“Far Away Places” — Through Nov. 11, Stanton Art Gallery in Town Hall Arts Center, Littleton; littletonrocks.com.

“The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” Exhibition — Through Feb. 5, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

