Shore sailors place 3rd in Christopher Newport's weekend regatta

3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in Toano
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VA
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art Gallery
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival canceled due to approaching storm, some events rescheduled
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend has been canceled because of the approaching storm, but you can still catch a few of the festival's trademark events. Normally from 2nd Street to 33rd Street, hundreds of vendors would be lined up along the boardwalk. That won't...
'It just sucks' | Owner of nightclub shut down by City of Norfolk plans to fight closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city council members voted to shut down yet another downtown nightclub. Granby Street’s Scotty Quixx lost its Conditional Use Permit (CUP) last night. This means the business can’t serve alcohol or stay open until 2 am. One of the restaurant’s owners, Chris Johnson,...
Weather forces adjustment in high school football schedule
Heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Ian that are forecasted to impact Eastern Virginia are forcing changes to this week's high school football schedule.
Newport News Fall Festival canceled due to potential bad weather
The City of Newport News has canceled the 47th annual Fall Festival this weekend due to potential severe weather as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement weekend weather
Local leaders and organizers are canceling and delaying events set for this weekend ahead of inclement weather accompanying Hurricane Ian.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
13newsnow.com
Maury, oldest high school in Norfolk, plans for a makeover
Generations of students have attended the school that was first built in 1910. Now, there are four proposals for how the city can renovate the building.
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
Hampton History Museum rings in Halloween with a month of spooky events
As October draws near, the Hampton History Museum is planning a month of events related to some frightening Virginia history.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Newport News hosting 47th Fall Festival this weekend
Newport News is kicking off the autumn season with the return of the Fall Festival.
The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
WAVY News 10
Vehicle lands on its side after crash on Llewellyn Ave.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police dispatchers confirm at least one person was injured in a crash in Norfolk Wednesday morning. They received the first call about the crash near the corner of 32nd Street and Llewellyn Avenue at 8:21 a.m. Dispatch said there was only vehicle involved. It crashed...
Hampton Roads prepares for possible severe weather but 'not expecting a direct hit' from Hurricane Ian
HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders across Hampton Roads are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path. As with most storms, the main concerns are high winds, heavy rains, and flooding. Hampton City spokesperson Robin McCormick said city leaders are not expecting a direct hit from Ian, but...
Jurassic Quest roars to life at the Hampton Roads Convention Center
HAMPTON, N.C. — Dinosaurs are about to roar to life in the 757: Jurassic Quest is coming back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center!. The organizers of Jurassic Quest said the dino-themed event will return for its second annual fall visit, and will include lifelike dinosaurs, rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
