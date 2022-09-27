ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Shore sailors place 3rd in Christopher Newport's weekend regatta

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 1 day ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Washington senior skipper Stewart Gurnell and classmate Andrew Tran as crew headed the A Division of the Webb/Wollum Regatta that Christopher Newport hosted Saturday and Sunday.

Gurnell, the Shoremen's two-time team MVP, won his second regatta of the young fall season.

Sports
Kent County News

Kent County, MD
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

