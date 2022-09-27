ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Monday, September 26

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24V3Qc_0iBdLA4O00

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller (19) 6-0 199

2. West Chester Lakota West 6-0 159

3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 143

4. Cincinnati Elder 5-1 118

5. Dublin Jerome (2) 6-0 111

6. Centerville 5-1 88

7. Cleveland St. Ignatius 4-1 55

8. Cleveland Heights 6-0 53

9. Springboro 5-1 48

10. Springfield 4-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 45. Gahanna Lincoln 19. Medina 18. New Albany 13. Fairfield 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (13) 6-0 187

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 6-0 153

3. Kings Mills Kings 6-0 114

4. Massillon Washington 5-1 111

(tie) Medina Highland 6-0 111

(tie) Xenia (2) 6-0 111

7. Uniontown Lake 6-0 95

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 5-1 61

9. Avon 5-1 41

10. Painesville Riverside 5-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 18. Trenton Edgewood 12.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (16) 6-0 196

2. Chardon (2) 5-1 154

3. Canfield 5-1 129

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 5-1 81

5. Youngstown Ursuline 5-1 77

6. Mount Orab Western Brown 5-1 72

7. Bellbrook (1) 5-1 68

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 5-1 59

9. Youngstown Chaney 5-1 56

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (16) 6-0 192

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 6-0 171

3. Steubenville 6-0 154

4. West Holmes 6-0 133

5. Van Wert 5-1 75

6. Sandusky Perkins 5-1 55

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 51

8. Chillicothe Unioto 6-0 48

9. Beloit West Branch 5-1 44

10. Girard 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus East 26. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 21. Jefferson Area 20. Springfield Shawnee 19. Bellevue 17. Elyria Catholic 17.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 6-0 169

2. Ironton (7) 6-0 159

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 122

4. Liberty Center 6-0 100

5. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 93

6. Milton-Union 6-0 57

7. Garaway 6-0 55

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 6-0 49

9. Perry 5-1 39

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 6-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Northeastern 33. Belmont Union Local 30. Cincinnati Madeira 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 24. Germantown Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Pemberville Eastwood 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 6-0 197

2. Kirtland (3) 6-0 180

3. Carey 6-0 148

4. Mogadore 6-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 6-0 106

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 72

7. Versailles 4-2 65

8. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 52

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 47

10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28. Williamsburg 18. New Madison Tri-Village 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 5-1 165

2. Springfield Catholic Central (7) 6-0 136

3. New Bremen (2) 5-1 120

4. Newark Catholic 3-1 108

5. Antwerp (1) 6-0 101

6. Lowellville 6-0 80

7. Waynesfield-Goshen 6-0 49

8. Arlington 6-0 47

(tie) McComb 5-1 47

10. Mechanicsburg 5-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 43. Franklin Furnace Green 39. Ansonia 30. Caldwell (1) 22. Danville 22. Hannibal River 13.

BOYS GOLF

DIVISION II SECTIONAL

Cadiz CC, par 72

Team scores (top 4 advance): 1. West Muskingum 335, 2. Buckeye Local 344, 3. St. Clairsville 352, 4. Union Local 363, 5. Meadowbrook 366, 6. Barnesville 381, 7. Harrison Central 394, 8. East Liverpool 404, 9. Martins Ferry 424, 10. Edison Local 433, 11. Beaver Local 441, 12. Indian Creek 443.

Individual qualifiers (top 4 not on a qualifying team): Nathan Kelly (East Liverpool) 77 (medalist), Damon Baier (Meadowbrook) 84, Ben Coss (Meadowbrook) 85, Noah Tweedy (Indian Creek) 86

Harrison Central: Heath Clay 88, Nash Roberts 100, Wyatt Foreman 102, Ocean Rogers 104. Claymont: Koi Preston 87, Trenton Morris 91, Mason Lynch 110.

DIVISION II SECTIONAL

River Greens, par 72

Team scores (top 4 advance): 1. Carrollton 306, 2. Sandy Valley 328, 3. Indian Valley 335, 4. Maysville 341, 5. Minerva 348, 6. Steubenville 356, 7. West Holmes 360, 8. Philo 367, 9. Cambridge 385, 10. Morgan 396, 11. Ridgewood 411, 12. Coshocton 411.

Individual qualifiers (top 4 not on a qualifying team): Case Waller 77, Thad Cox (River View) 77, Trey Baker (West Holmes) 77, Benny Shuck (Ridgewood) 83.

Medalist: Connor Ritter (Sandy Valley) 71.

Carrollton: Jaxon Rinkes 75, John Birong 76, Cayden Rininger 77, Colton Moore 78. Sandy Valley: Ritter 81, John Wood 85, Lucas Ellington 86, Dantae Faiello 86. Indian Valley: Deagan Beaber 80, Austen Gunn 81, Brody Meade 85, Garrett Miller 89. Minerva: Waller 77, Aaron Honeycutt 84, Daniel Smith 86, Jeremiah Smith 101. West Holmes: Trey Baker 77, Grady Toye 84, Daniel Baird 98, Maverick Rickly 101. Ridgewood: Shuck 83, Cooper King 89, Zach Ervin 98, Conrad Robinson 141.

GIRLS GOLF

IVC POSTSEASON

Team scores: 1. Garaway 317, 2. Tusky Valley 378, 3. Claymont 396, 4. Indian Valley 431, 5. Strasburg 445, 6. Ridgewood 465, 6. Buckeye Trail 477, 7. East Canton 485

Medalist: Sammi Miller (Garaway) 71

Garaway: Miller 71, Sydni Prysi 77, Olivia Immel 83, Hannah Steiner 86. Tusky Valley: Leah Wright 88, Autumn Rohr 95, Gabby Burgess 95, Kathryn Secoy 100. Claymont: Alivia Edwards 87, Alexa Brick 97, Hailey Fellows 105, Madison Holderbaum 107. Indian Valley: Emily Jones 99, Natalie Holbrook 109, Abrielle Jones 111, Aubrey Elliott 112. Strasburg: Hayley Reiger 98, Olivia Spidell 112, Mya McGhee 115, Micah Burkett 120. Ridgewood: Jacey Hess 102, Jessica Thompson 120, Gianna Menapace 121, Josie Stanton 122. Buckeye Trail: Sofia Echenique 90, Samantha Jackson 125, Emma Fannon 130, Delanie Roe 132. East Canton: Mia Steigerwald 107, Elysa Mallette 108, Charlie Robinson 128, Ella Carter 142. Hiland: Kylie Miller 101. Malvern: Lauren Brown 90, Kami Rayborn 94, Melia Kerns 147. Sandy Valley: Ava Schoeppner 94, Ashlynn Glaser 101. Newcomerstown: Kristen Gibson 111.

GIRLS SOCCER

NEW PHILADELPHIA 10, MASSILLON 0

Records: New Philadelphia 9-1-1.

VOLLEYBALL

BEAVER LCOAL 25-25-25, HARRISON CENTRAL 21-11-12

Harrison Central: AnnMarie Corder 4 kills; Olivia Tonkovich 12 assists; maddy Butler 8 digs; Taylor Nemeth 5 points; Nadia Tweedy 1 block. JV: Beaver Local won.

HILAND 25-25-24-25, NEW PHILADELPHIA 21-21-26-19

Hiland: Ava Weaver 41 assists, 6 aces, 26 digs; Ava Troyer 16 kills, 6 blocks; Haley Yoder 13 kills, 27 digs, 2 aces. New Philadelphia: Brooklyn Crowell 17 kills, 13 digs; Ava Riesen 9 kills, 4 points, 3 blocks; Sidney Vandall 8 kills, 16 digs, 13 points; Ali Voll 34 digs, 5 points; Makayla Tyson 11 points, 10 digs; Ellie Mason 6 kills; Kallyn Perks 40 assists, 12 digs. JV: Hiland 25-16, 25-21. Frosh: New Philadelphia 25-18-25-11. Records: Hiland 13-2.

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 23-25-25-21-16, FORT FRYE 25-22-20-25-14

Central Catholic: Maddie Ferrell 22 kills; Reese Triplett 31 digs, 3 aces, 15 points; Jordyn Caldwell 25 assists; Khloe Trivoli 3 blocks. Records: Central Catholic 10-4.

STATE COACHES POLL

DIVISION I

1. Magnificat

2. Cin. Ursuline

3. Cin. St. Ursula

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty

5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame

6. Cle. St. Joseph

7. Massillon Jackson

8. Cols. Watterson

9. Olmsted Falls

10. Cin. Seton

11-20: 11. Dublin Coffman, 12. Tol. St. Ursula, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 14. Kings Mills Kings, 15 (tie). Austintown Fitch and Westlake, 16. Sylvania Northview, 17. Amherst Steele, 18. Centerville, 19. Canton GlenOak, 20. Hudson

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Hartley

2. Cin. Mercy McAuley

3. Hamilton Badin

4. Belmont Union

5. Marengo Highland

6. Millbury Lake

7. Liberty-Benton

8. Gilmour Academy

9. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

10. Roger Bacon

11-20: 11. East Liverpool, 12. Cin. Hills Christian Academy, 13. Gallia Academy, 14. Bloom-Carroll, 15. Bishop Fenwick, 16. Circleville, 17. Marlington, 18. Cin. Wyoming, 19. Parma Padua, 20. Tipp City Tippecanoe

DIVISION III

1. Mentor Lake Catholic

2. Versailles

3. Frankfort Adena

4. Huron

5. Parkway

6. Cortland Lakeview

7. St. Henry

8. Coldwater

9. Kirtland

10. Columbiana Crestview

11-20: 11. Meadowbrook, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf, 13. Independence, 14. Preble Shawnee, 15. South Webster, 16. Wheelersburg, 17. Cardington-Lincoln, 18. Zane Trace, 19. Ashland Crestview, 20. Mineral Ridge

DIVISION IV

1. Marion Local

2. New Bremen

3. Tiffin Calvert

4. Mohawk

5. Russia

6. Newark Catholic

7. Seneca East

8. Shenandoah

9. Ft. Loramie

10. Shekinah Christian

11-20: 11. Newton Local, 12. Miller City, 13. Berlin Hiland, 14 Wellsville, 15. Leipsic, 16. Carey, 17. Monroeville, 18. Jackson Center, 19. Badger, 20. Lake Center Christian

MIDDLE SCHOOL SCORES

Volleyball

Dover 7th 25-25, Indian Valley 9-17

Indian Valley 8th 25-25, Dover 12-21

Strasburg 8th 25-25, East Canton 19-18

Golf

Middle School Postseason

Five Waters G.C.

Medalist: Brady Evans, New Philadelphia, 68

Indian Valley 321 (Brody Sellards 74). Garaway 342 (AJ Miller, Austin Tedrick 82). Hiland 363 (Andrew Beun 73). Edison 364 (Kallie McKeegan 83). New Phila 372 (Brady Evans 68). Claymont 388 (Owen Lindsay 86). Conotton Valley 411 (Kaden Leggett 97). Ridgewood 415 (Gauge Gress 95). Dover 416 (Jeremy Cappel 85). Strasburg 441 (Lucas Gopp 102). Central Cath 455 (Anthony Bollon 107). West Holmes 456 (Zane Kinsey 87). Meadowbrook 459 (Logan Johnson 106). Sandy Valley no score (Hudson Woods 93).

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Cross Country

County Classic at Indian Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Division II sectional at Carroll Meadows (Carrollton, Claymont, Garaway, Harrison Central, Indian Valley, Malvern, Minerva, Newcomerstown, Sandy Valley, Strasburg, Tusky Valley), 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mansfield Madison at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dover at Akron North (Copley Soccer Complex), 5 p.m.

Alliance at Minerva, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

New Philadelphia at Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Canton South at Claymont, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Wooster at New Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Garaway at Claymont, 7 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at East Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomerstown at Buckeye Trail, 6 p.m.

Strasburg at Malvern, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest at Fairless, 6:30 p.m.

Minerva at Alliance, 6 p.m.

Carrollton at West Branch, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Division III sectional at Cambridge CC (Conotton Valley, Garaway, Hiland, Malvern, Newcomerstown, Strasburg, Central Catholic, Tusky Valley), 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Minerva, Wooster at New Philadelphia (Oak Shadows), 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Canton South at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

CVCA at Fairless, 6 p.m.

Minerva at Alliance, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Claymont at Massillon, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Harrison Central at St. Clairsville, 6:30 p.m.

