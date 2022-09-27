money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security, here is some positive news that will affect how much money you receive from the program. Because of the high inflation reading for August of around 8.3%, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023. This estimate comes from a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. So, if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that process works.

3 DAYS AGO