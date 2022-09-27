Read full article on original website
Related
If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees
Spoiler: It's not nearly enough.
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Retirees List Their 3 Major Retirement Regrets, and They're Still Unfortunately Common
They don't have to become your regrets too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Invest in CDs as Fed Continues To Raise Interest Rates
If there's an upside to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes this year -- other than their potential to ease inflation -- it's that interest rates for savings accounts are rising as...
6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret
Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
Do These 7 Things Now If You Have $10,000 in Credit Card Debt
While you might not feel like you'd ever be $10,000 in credit card debt, it can happen more easily than you think. Consistent overspending can obviously take you there over time, but if you lose your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Plan for an Early Retirement
Dreaming of an early retirement? You’re not alone. In the midst of the pandemic, the number of retirees 55 and older grew by 3.5 million according to the Pew Research Center. But it’s not just those over 50 looking to retire, according to a recent study by Northwestern, millennials are twice as likely to be thinking about early retirement as Gen Zers and three times as likely as Gen Xers.
Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?
Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their No. 1 fear related to entering this stage of life. The best way to assuage this fear is to be...
msn.com
Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
If you’re a Medicare recipient, you’ll soon get your one chance every year to review your coverage and make changes. That chance comes during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which begins on Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get...
Americans Have an Average of Nearly $60,000 in Cash. Here's Why That May Be a Bad Thing
Having assets in cash is good -- but only to a point.
The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022
The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
Motley Fool
No 401(k)? Here's How Dave Ramsey Recommends Saving for Retirement
Is Ramsey's advice about retirement savings right for you?. Many people do not have a 401(k) to save for retirement. There are other tax-advantaged accounts you can use. Ramsey referred to a Roth IRA account as a "rock star." If you don't have a workplace 401(k), saving for retirement can...
Social Security expected to pay out up to $1,900 a year more
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security, here is some positive news that will affect how much money you receive from the program. Because of the high inflation reading for August of around 8.3%, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023. This estimate comes from a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. So, if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that process works.
How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?
How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
How To Protect Your SNAP Benefits
Known as Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, or EBTs, SNAP debit cards can be used in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia. But as an EBT is a debit...
7 Property Investments That Can Pay Off in Retirement
Most retirees live on some combination of Social Security payments and their own retirement savings. The problem with living on a fixed income, however, is that inflation can erode your purchasing...
How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare to the Average American’s?
Planning for retirement requires thoughtful money management and careful planning. When it comes to retirement, curious glances at what other Americans are doing to prepare are a helpful way of...
Ask Yourself These 3 Questions Before Taking a Retirement Plan Withdrawal
You don't want to take a withdrawal at the wrong time and regret it later.
Comments / 0