Kiplinger

How to Plan for an Early Retirement

Dreaming of an early retirement? You’re not alone. In the midst of the pandemic, the number of retirees 55 and older grew by 3.5 million according to the Pew Research Center. But it’s not just those over 50 looking to retire, according to a recent study by Northwestern, millennials are twice as likely to be thinking about early retirement as Gen Zers and three times as likely as Gen Xers.
GOBankingRates

Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their No. 1 fear related to entering this stage of life. The best way to assuage this fear is to be...
Fortune

The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022

The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security expected to pay out up to $1,900 a year more

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security, here is some positive news that will affect how much money you receive from the program. Because of the high inflation reading for August of around 8.3%, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023. This estimate comes from a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. So, if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that process works.
TheStreet

How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
