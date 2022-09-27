Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
10 festivals coming to Montgomery County this fall
The cool fall weather has arrived and the fall festival season is just around the corner in Montgomery County. Bethesda Urban Partnership presents the 31st annual Taste of Bethesda from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. The event will highlight the community’s restaurants...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Parkway
Police are investigating an apparent suicide near Sligo Creek Parkway, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). On Monday afternoon, police said Sligo Creek Parkway was closed between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring for a police investigation. The parkway and adjacent trail reopened later that afternoon.
mymcmedia.org
Forum to Address Controversial Proposed Bus Depot, Restoration Center in Rockville
Montgomery County will hold a hybrid community forum next week on a bus depot and restoration center planned for two dozen acres of land along Seven Locks Road in Rockville. The community forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 6 on the first floor of Montgomery County Council Office Building. There will also be a virtual option on Zoom that residents can register for.
mymcmedia.org
Oktoberfest Returns to Gaithersburg After COVID Hiatus
The city of Gaithersburg’s annual celebration of Oktoberfest returns on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m, offering traditional foods, Bavarian entertainment, and fall activities for both kids and adults to enjoy. Admission is free. The festival takes place in Kentland around the Arts Barn, Kentlands Mansion,...
NBC Washington
When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion
The long-awaited expansion of Metro's Silver Line is getting more buzz lately, as Metro has released an updated version of its rail map showing the six stations that are expected to open soon in Northern Virginia — including one at Dulles International Airport. But when, exactly, can we expect the new stations? Will they have parking? How much will it cost to ride Metro all the way to the end of the line?
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
fox5dc.com
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
mymcmedia.org
County Ranks in Top 5 Nationally for Remote Work in 2021
The portion of people working from home in Montgomery County last year ranked fifth in the nation compared to all other counties, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just over 37% of residents in Montgomery County worked remotely last year. The findings resulted from the 2021...
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
Bay Net
Calvert County To Celebrate Lower Marlboro Freedom Day
OWINGS, Md. – Citizens are invited to revel in Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate the freedom of those who escaped enslavement with the help of the British during the War of 1812. The daylong celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022,...
mymcmedia.org
Advocates Call for Equity, Affordable Housing Along Purple Line
About 100 people gathered outside the Brigadier General Charles McGee Library in Silver Spring where the Purple Line will traverse to learn how to ensure that the light rail line brings affordable housing, jobs and rebirth to Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The 16-mile route from Bethesda to New...
bethesdamagazine.com
Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring evacuated after reported brush fire
A Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring was evacuated Tuesday when a brush fire damaged the outside of the building, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. The store, at 12024 Cherry Hill Road, caught fire and then was evacuated, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer...
Loyal Elderly Woman Forcibly Thrown Out Of Lifelong Home Leaves Maryland Officials Outraged
A reportedly notoriously unreliable property management company is once again making headlines after demanding an elderly woman vacate her home of 25 years, leaving her and her dog to fend for herself, as gathered in an exclusive report with Daily Voice. The 80-year-old whistleblower received a sudden notice for her...
Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Pro Bono Day promotes free legal services in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Maryland, Monday was “pro bono” day – Latin for “public good.” The Bar Associations of Maryland provide legal aid for free. Legal aid is available to those who cannot afford a lawyer, and the Washington County bar association and department of social services take the […]
WTOP
‘Oh my God, they found her’: Fairfax Co. police ID remains found 20 years ago as teen who disappeared in ’75
For Fairfax County police, it was a mystery that had baffled investigators for more than two decades: the identity of the young woman whose remains were discovered in 2001 in the wooded area that is now Tysons, Virginia. For Veronique Duperly, it was a far longer and more painful mystery:...
