Omaha, NE

Campus Unveils Dr. Jeffrey Gold Drive

The main entrance in front of UNO's Baxter Arena was recently named in recognition of contributions made to UNO by former Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., who currently serves as chancellor for UNMC and as provost of the University of Nebraska System. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter joined leaders...
Chris Moore Named STEM TRAIL Center Director

Moore, who previously served as the Haddix Community Chair of Physical Science and chair of the Department of Physics, begins his new role on Oct. 3. Chris Moore, Ph.D., has been named as the next director of the UNO STEM TRAIL Center. The announcement was made by the Lee D. and Willa Seemann Distinguished Dean of the College of Information Science & Technology, Martha Garcia-Murillo, Ph.D.
Division of Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives Announces Position Updates

Ana Lopez Shalla, Daniel Hawkins, and Marquisha Frost have been identified to lead units within the division, which supports UNO in online course/program development, instructional design, academic technologies, workforce development, micro-credentials, and new market opportunities. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Division of Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives (ILCI) is...
Omaha Public Schools Partners with UNO on Teacher Development, Retention Projects

An innovative partnership between Omaha Public Schools (OPS) and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) will help attract and retain teachers. Funding from Omaha Public Schools will support four initiatives at UNO that will create more pathways into the teaching profession and expand professional development for current teachers. “Our district has led the way in our efforts to build a pipeline of future educators,” said Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan, Ed.D. “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to our young people by providing solutions to address the staffing challenges impacting school districts nationwide.”
Benefits & Quick Tips

Curious as to what an online course at UNO may look like? Explore our online course example for more!. One of the top benefits of online learning is flexibility. A 2018 study (2018, Magda, A.J., & Aslanian, C.B.) shows virtually every online college student owns a smartphone or tablet and the overwhelming majority of students use mobile devices not only to search for their online program of study (87%) but also to complete online coursework (67%). With online learning at UNO, you can connect to your courses on whichever device best fits your needs.
OMAHA, NE

