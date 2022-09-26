Curious as to what an online course at UNO may look like? Explore our online course example for more!. One of the top benefits of online learning is flexibility. A 2018 study (2018, Magda, A.J., & Aslanian, C.B.) shows virtually every online college student owns a smartphone or tablet and the overwhelming majority of students use mobile devices not only to search for their online program of study (87%) but also to complete online coursework (67%). With online learning at UNO, you can connect to your courses on whichever device best fits your needs.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO