Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik scores twice in 6-2 preseason win over Penguins
Several newcomers relied upon this upcoming season made an early impression in the Detroit Red Wings' 6-2 win over the Penguins in Detroit's exhibition opener on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Free-agent signee Dominik Kubalik had two special teams goals, and prospect Elmer Soderblom and veteran Steven Kampfer both scored for the...
Yardbarker
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
markerzone.com
NHL SUSPENDS KRAKEN PROSPECT MULTIPLE GAMES FOR HEADSHOT (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Seattle Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson is suspended two games for interference and an illegal check to the head of Oilers' prospect James Hamblin. Melanson, 19, was selected 131st by the Kraken in 2021; Hamblin, undrafted, has spent the last two seasons...
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
atozsports.com
Backup goaltender battle heats up for Nashville Predators
When Predators General Manager David Poile signed former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a 1-year, 1.5 million dollar contract, speculation began about who would fill the backup role vacated by David Rittich. Some felt Connor Ingram deserved the spot, while others felt like Kevin Lankinen, with more NHL experience, was the obvious choice for the job. It was assumed that Yaroslav Askarov would start the season in Milwaukee at the AHL level. However, when Hynes commented that it was an open competition to backup Juuse Saros, suddenly, everyone was in the mix for the spot.
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
Yardbarker
Oilers Biggest Training Camp Battles Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Now that the Edmonton Oilers’ preseason has begun, many players are vying to lock down a roster spot. With the Oilers’ cap so tight, it has made a number of players’ jobs in the NHL less safe. A player who should have been on the opening night roster may very well find himself in the American Hockey League (AHL). There are also a lot of training camp battles including those involving a number of young players and prospects.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev week-to-week with lower-body injury
One of the big free-agent signings for the Vancouver Canucks is in danger of missing the start of the season, as Ilya Mikheyev is out “week-to-week,” according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Mikheyev suffered a lower-body injury in his preseason debut with the team on Sunday. Signed to...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Wild, Senators, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matt Dumba talks the possiblity of being traded by the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat says he’s not ready to sign a long-term deal in Ottawa. There is an update on where things are at between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat, while...
Adam Erne scores twice in Detroit Red Wings' 4-2 exhibition loss to Chicago Blackhawks
The Detroit Red Wings had their first look at some of their new players and hopeful prospects. The younger set on display Wednesday in an exhibition match against the Chicago Blackhawks included Simon Edvinsson and Elmer Soderblom; the new-look veterans included David Perron and Ben Chiarot. The Wings got a...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers assign three players to WHL teams
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have returned three players to their respective WHL teams. Forward Jake Chiasson, selected in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been returned to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Forward Reid Schaefer, selected in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2022...
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your...
