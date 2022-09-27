Read full article on original website
Doctor: With Covid-19 infections rising, ‘Please, wear a mask’ (Your Letters)
Rates of Covid-19 infection and hospitalization are rising in Onondaga County and surrounding areas, according to health department data. Let’s not have another winter of high rates of infection and suffering. Time to work together as a community to stay healthy, keep schools and businesses open, and not overwhelm our healthcare workers and hospitals. Please, wear a mask.
Daily Orange
Saul Flores spoke to first-gen college students as part of Café con Leche series
It was just another Saturday for Saul Flores. He awoke excited to accompany his mother to work as she cleaned houses, eagerly awaiting the plethora of desserts he could help himself to in her client's pantry. But Flores noticed the reality of his situation when he looked past his...
Daily Orange
NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots
Francis Conole said his Syracuse roots drive his desire to serve his community. His mother was born on Merriman Avenue in the Southwest neighborhood, and his father was a Carrier Global employee in the 1980s.
Daily Orange
Lokhmanchuk, Shemanova raise awareness for Ukraine at ACC home opener
During starting lineup introductions, Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk burst off the bench draped in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. She stood arm-in-arm with her teammates as she watched outside hitter Polina Shemanova sing the national anthem.
Daily Orange
SU needs to recognize the struggles of international students
While SU gives international students a quality American college experience, it also poses challenges for these students. College creates adversity for almost everyone but even more for those coming from different cultural backgrounds. International students make up 20% of the total student body with over 4,000 students currently enrolled. A...
localsyr.com
More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat
Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
iheartoswego.com
Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments
The grand opening of DePaul's Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
Daily Orange
Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen brings East African cuisine to Salt City Market
Habiba Boru can vividly remember her mother frequently cooking red lentils while living in Ethiopia. Growing up, Boru said her family didn’t have access to meat, so it was common for them to eat vegetarian or vegan meals. Boru credits her mother’s cooking skills to making the vegetarian meals as delicious as they were.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man faced with charges after domestic dispute with wife in presence of children
LEE- A local man is faced with accusations in the wake of a domestic dispute late Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. Jerry A. Lohr, 37, of Lee Center, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with three violations of harassment in the second-degree.
Daily Orange
Students voice frustration with SPD response times
While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University's campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
Daily Orange
Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week
Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was in attendance at Monday's Common Council meeting following his arrest last week. The councilors did not discuss the incident during the meeting. Gethers was arrested Wednesday after a...
ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
Fake NYSEG person arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
