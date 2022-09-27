Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
MLB
This 16-year-old 'unicorn' is a switch-hitter AND switch-pitcher
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Max Charles displayed an 88 mph fastball during Game 3 of the States Play Invitational on Sunday as a right-handed pitcher. Then, he displayed an 87 mph fastball as a lefty. “He’s like a switch-hitting Ohtani that pitches [with both arms],” said broadcaster Bruce Chen as he...
MLB
Naylor goes DEEP twice for Triple-A Columbus
With the game already out of hand in the eighth inning, Bo Naylor asked teammate David Fry what he should do in his next at-bat. After a brief exchange of banter, Fry told the 22-year-old to look for something inside and hit it out of the park. The advice worked.
MLB
Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Kemp makes jaw-dropping catch, even by his standards
ANAHEIM -- If Tony Kemp is playing second base, at the very least you can expect some solid defense. Oftentimes -- like in the eighth inning of the A’s 4-3 loss at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night -- you might see something unforgettable. This time, it was a running...
MLB
Eight 2024 Draft prospects who impressed at States Play
The 2022 States Play Invitational concluded much in the same fashion that it began: with handshakes, hugs and shared laughter all mixed together with the dirt and grass of a baseball diamond. Players from 22 states came together to face-off in a showcase event that over three days, pitted the potential stars of tomorrow against one another. The next time they clash could be in college, Minor League ball or even the Majors.
MLB
Anderson showing consistency Reds' rotation needs
PITTSBURGH -- With a recent stretch of injuries to starters, the Reds have needed arms to round out the rotation effectively as the regular season draws to a close. Enter Chase Anderson. The veteran right-hander was signed to a Minor League contract Aug. 27, and he was promoted to the big league two days later. His first two outings, he struggled, but now he’s been as much of an aid to the rotation as the club could have asked for in September.
MLB
Thomas carving role in Nats' future with improved defense
WASHINGTON -- This time last year, Lane Thomas was establishing himself in the Nationals’ lineup by earning everyday playing time in center field after being acquired from the Cardinals. In the final weeks of this season, he has been showing his defensive versatility by demonstrating improvements in the opposite corner in right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Braves close NL East gap behind Olson's power, Elder's shutout
WASHINGTON -- As the Braves rolled toward what is likely to be a winner-take-all showdown with the Mets for the National League East this weekend, playing almost as well in September as they have all year, they’ve done so more or less without Matt Olson. The 28-year-old slugger has been there, to be clear, durable as ever, on pace to lead the Majors in games played. But the All-Star first baseman hasn’t really been himself, mired instead in a month-long slump Atlanta has grown anxious for him to break out of.
MLB
Helsley hits 104.2 mph for fastest pitch of '22
MILWAUKEE -- For the third time, Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch of the MLB season by firing a 104.2 mph fastball to Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Coincidentally, MLB’s slowest pitch of the season by a non-position player -- a...
MLB
Bumgarner OK with not pitching rest of 2022
HOUSTON -- The final road trip of the season for the D-backs didn't start off the way they wanted as they fell, 10-2, to the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Astros hit five home runs, including two by Jose Altuve, and the D-backs never were able to get anything going offensively.
MLB
O's wait out rain, then pour it on vs. Sox
BOSTON -- Coming off an 11-inning loss to Houston, the Orioles arrived at Fenway Park in need of a strong series to keep their postseason dreams alive. One game into the four-game set, they’re off to a good start. The Orioles commanded the series opener, hitting five homers in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Rays' magic number at 3 after Ramírez's clutch double
CLEVELAND -- On Tuesday night, the Rays started a regular-season-ending road trip that could ultimately see them coming back to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in the American League Wild Card Series. If Tampa Bay does end up heading to Progressive Field for the postseason, the Rays spent the...
MLB
Santander makes HR history on monster tear
BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
MLB
'This is what we play for': Cards clinch NL Central title
MILWAUKEE -- The National League Central title clinched, plastic covering the dressing stalls and champagne and beer bottles already in the hands of the victors, the Cardinals couldn’t truly begin their celebration until Albert Pujols gave his blessing late Tuesday night. Pujols, he of the 700 home runs, two...
MLB
Greene claims 2nd straight Play of the Week Award
For the second consecutive week, Riley Greene won the Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet on Monday for his homer-robbing catch in the Tigers' 4-1 win over the White Sox on Sunday. In the bottom of the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, Greene hustled to the warning...
MLB
Castro shows off with tying, walk-off hits
DETROIT -- The last time the Tigers overcame a three-run deficit to win, Javier Báez powered an Opening Day comeback victory with a walk-off hit off the center-field wall. On Tuesday night, Harold Castro accomplished the same by depositing a flare into center, just as he has done countless times.
MLB
Abbott's longer start overshadowed by late mistakes
WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Cory Abbott was candid when he exited his Sept. 7 start in St. Louis after 4 1/3 innings. “[I] didn’t finish five,” he said inside the visitors' clubhouse at Busch Stadium. “I was really trying to go seven, so it was very ‘meh.’”
MLB
No need for tears! Bednar gifts 2 signed balls for quarreling brothers
David Bednar is an All-Star pitcher, but he's apparently skilled at solving brotherly infighting as well. It all started when a couple of young Pirates fans, Wesley and William, attended Monday's game against the Reds at PNC Park. Their father caught a foul ball off the bat of Pirates outfielder...
MLB
New kids, old tricks guide Guardians to Central crown
From the moment his team arrived at Spring Training, Guardians manager Terry Francona was emphatic about getting one simple message across to his players. Everyone knew this was going to be an extremely young team. Aside from bringing back reliever Bryan Shaw and inking backup catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal, Cleveland was silent when it came to offseason moves. That left the 2022 season up to the next wave of internal talent, meaning the average age of the roster was going to plummet. And with youth comes inexperience.
Comments / 0