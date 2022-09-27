Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
Judge ties Maris AL mark with 61st HR, lifts Yanks over Jays
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3
numberfire.com
Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
MLB
Abbott's longer start overshadowed by late mistakes
WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Cory Abbott was candid when he exited his Sept. 7 start in St. Louis after 4 1/3 innings. “[I] didn’t finish five,” he said inside the visitors' clubhouse at Busch Stadium. “I was really trying to go seven, so it was very ‘meh.’”
MLB
What's next for Marlins after Mattingly's tenure?
With Don Mattingly not returning in 2023, the Marlins will begin a managerial search for the first time in eight years. Below is a helpful breakdown of what we know so far:. Mattingly, general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman revealed that there had been multiple conversations about Mattingly's future before Sunday's announcement. Naturally, those began as the club struggled in the second half and Mattingly's expiring contract was winding down.
MLB
Celebrations will have to wait for Judge, Yankees
TORONTO -- With another four trips to home plate already under Aaron Judge’s belt, none of them producing a deep drive that the world has been waiting for, opportunity knocked late on Monday evening. Finally, he had a moment where no one on the Yankees’ bench would have been overtly pulling for a ball to land in the seats. A hit was all they needed.
MLB
Thomas carving role in Nats' future with improved defense
WASHINGTON -- This time last year, Lane Thomas was establishing himself in the Nationals’ lineup by earning everyday playing time in center field after being acquired from the Cardinals. In the final weeks of this season, he has been showing his defensive versatility by demonstrating improvements in the opposite corner in right.
MLB
'This is my house': Vladdy moves Toronto closer to WC berth
TORONTO -- Two months ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked off the Red Sox at Rogers Centre and stomped defiantly across the turf, pointing to the ground and shouting, “This is our house.”. He’s ready to take some ownership now. Monday night in Toronto, Guerrero scorched a single to left...
MLB
New kids, old tricks guide Guardians to Central crown
From the moment his team arrived at Spring Training, Guardians manager Terry Francona was emphatic about getting one simple message across to his players. Everyone knew this was going to be an extremely young team. Aside from bringing back reliever Bryan Shaw and inking backup catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal, Cleveland was silent when it came to offseason moves. That left the 2022 season up to the next wave of internal talent, meaning the average age of the roster was going to plummet. And with youth comes inexperience.
MLB
Anderson showing consistency Reds' rotation needs
PITTSBURGH -- With a recent stretch of injuries to starters, the Reds have needed arms to round out the rotation effectively as the regular season draws to a close. Enter Chase Anderson. The veteran right-hander was signed to a Minor League contract Aug. 27, and he was promoted to the big league two days later. His first two outings, he struggled, but now he’s been as much of an aid to the rotation as the club could have asked for in September.
MLB
Ober strikes out 10 in glimpse at growing potential
MINNEAPOLIS -- Unfortunately for the Twins, the vast majority of Bailey Ober’s sophomore campaign in the big leagues was cut short by an extended injury. But on Tuesday night, the right-hander showed his club a tantalizing glimpse of what this season could have had in store if he had remained healthy.
MLB
After Castillo, 5 extension candidates for Mariners
SEATTLE -- Luis Castillo’s brief two months with the Mariners have been perhaps a microcosm of where Seattle’s front office stands and how far it has come from when it embarked on a massive roster overhaul beginning in 2019. When the Mariners acquired Castillo at the Trade Deadline,...
MLB
With NL Central clinched, what's next? Cards postseason FAQ
MILWAUKEE -- Not only did the Cardinals lock up the NL Central title Tuesday night, but they did it in Milwaukee right in front of the rival Brewers -- winners of the division last season. As the NL’s No. 3 seed, the Cardinals will now use their remaining games --...
MLB
Keller's idea of a down night: 5 innings, 1 run
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Keller was off on Tuesday. He felt that his stuff was all over the place and wasn’t crisp. Manager Derek Shelton described Keller’s outing as “the least sharp we’ve seen him in three months.”. In the not-so-distant past, an off night for Keller...
MLB
5 players we'll be talking about in October
Every postseason seems to come with its own breakout star. In 2019, Howie Kendrick helped push the Nationals to a World Series win with a final postseason for the ages. A year later, Randy Arozarena introduced himself to the baseball world with his electric personality and 10 postseason home runs. And who can forget Eddie Rosario’s 14-hit, nine-RBI NLCS last year?
MLB
Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
