From the moment his team arrived at Spring Training, Guardians manager Terry Francona was emphatic about getting one simple message across to his players. Everyone knew this was going to be an extremely young team. Aside from bringing back reliever Bryan Shaw and inking backup catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal, Cleveland was silent when it came to offseason moves. That left the 2022 season up to the next wave of internal talent, meaning the average age of the roster was going to plummet. And with youth comes inexperience.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO