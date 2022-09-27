ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Planet Fitness, PG&E, Las Vegas Sands and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Planet Fitness — Shares of the gym franchise jumped nearly 3% in premarket trading after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy from market perform. The Wall Street firm said the company has a resilient and recession-resistant business with no interest rate risk and very little near-term debt.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Stocks reverse, 10-year Treasury yield nears 4%, Hurricane Ian hits oil

Inflation hit: Brace for heating bill sticker shot this winter. Durable goods orders fall for a second month in August. New home price growth rises at slowest pace since 2020. Sales of new single‐family houses jumped 28.8% in August compared to July, the Commerce Department reported. The median new...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Las Vegas Sands's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands. Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands LVS we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy