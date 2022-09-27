Read full article on original website
3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
The Red Sox Got Swept, And They Won
The Red Sox lost all four games of this weekend’s series with the Yankees, which was probably intended to intensify a playoff race but instead did nothing of the sort. Instead we got the compelling-enough storyline of Aaron Judge trying to break maybe sort of a home run record, which I will admit it is pretty cool but didn’t want to happen against the Sox. It didn’t, and, since the Sox denied something the Yankees wanted very much, it ruled.
If Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Claims Batting Title, He'll Know Who To Thank
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is right behind New York Yankees' Aaron Judge to claim the American League Batting Title this season. If he can overtake the 6-foot-7 beast and grab the honor, he won't have to go far to thank those who aided him most. The Red Sox...
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles
On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start
The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Three Injured Red Sox Players On Precipice Of Return As Season Winds Down
The Boston Red Sox were among the most injury-riddled teams in Major League Baseball, a curse that has plagued them right through the final days of the season. That said, there are a few injured players expected to jump back on the roster before the season comes to a close.
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Nestor's scoreless start puts ERA in rare club
NEW YORK -- It was the last game of a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. The fans were hoping that Aaron Judge would at least tie Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run, an American League record. But Judge wasn’t able to hit a home run in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday night.
Braves close NL East gap behind Olson's power, Elder's shutout
WASHINGTON -- As the Braves rolled toward what is likely to be a winner-take-all showdown with the Mets for the National League East this weekend, playing almost as well in September as they have all year, they’ve done so more or less without Matt Olson. The 28-year-old slugger has been there, to be clear, durable as ever, on pace to lead the Majors in games played. But the All-Star first baseman hasn’t really been himself, mired instead in a month-long slump Atlanta has grown anxious for him to break out of.
Red Sox's No. 3 prospect drawing lofty comparisons
BOSTON -- Electrifying Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela was wearing a stylish gray suit at Fenway Park before Monday night's 14-8 series-opening loss to the Orioles, as he prepared to be recognized as the organization’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Though Rafaela doesn’t take...
'This is my house': Vladdy moves Toronto closer to WC berth
TORONTO -- Two months ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked off the Red Sox at Rogers Centre and stomped defiantly across the turf, pointing to the ground and shouting, “This is our house.”. He’s ready to take some ownership now. Monday night in Toronto, Guerrero scorched a single to left...
Unfazed by Bronx stage, Bello bears down
NEW YORK -- Having checked off nearly every box in his initiation to the Major Leagues, Brayan Bello had one more circumstance thrown at him on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston’s rookie righty was pitching in a postseason-like environment in which a packed house of 46,707 in the Bronx was waiting for Aaron Judge to belt his 61st homer of the season to tie Roger Maris for the American League record.
Abbott's longer start overshadowed by late mistakes
WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Cory Abbott was candid when he exited his Sept. 7 start in St. Louis after 4 1/3 innings. “[I] didn’t finish five,” he said inside the visitors' clubhouse at Busch Stadium. “I was really trying to go seven, so it was very ‘meh.’”
Celebrations will have to wait for Judge, Yankees
TORONTO -- With another four trips to home plate already under Aaron Judge’s belt, none of them producing a deep drive that the world has been waiting for, opportunity knocked late on Monday evening. Finally, he had a moment where no one on the Yankees’ bench would have been overtly pulling for a ball to land in the seats. A hit was all they needed.
Nothing but respect: Crew to host Pujols for one last series
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers fans have had their differences (to put it gently) with Cardinals mainstays Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina over the years, but here’s hoping the Milwaukee faithful push all that aside to give those stars a proper standing ovation when they visit for the final time this week. Both players are retiring after the season.
