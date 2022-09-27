ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

The Red Sox Got Swept, And They Won

The Red Sox lost all four games of this weekend’s series with the Yankees, which was probably intended to intensify a playoff race but instead did nothing of the sort. Instead we got the compelling-enough storyline of Aaron Judge trying to break maybe sort of a home run record, which I will admit it is pretty cool but didn’t want to happen against the Sox. It didn’t, and, since the Sox denied something the Yankees wanted very much, it ruled.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles

On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

The best baseball players born on Sept. 27

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start

The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
BOSTON, MA
Austin Hays
Brady Anderson
Popculture

Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child

A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
#Boston Red Sox#Mlb Pipeline#Fenway Park#Orioles#The Red Sox
MLB

Nestor's scoreless start puts ERA in rare club

NEW YORK -- It was the last game of a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. The fans were hoping that Aaron Judge would at least tie Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run, an American League record. But Judge wasn’t able to hit a home run in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Braves close NL East gap behind Olson's power, Elder's shutout

WASHINGTON -- As the Braves rolled toward what is likely to be a winner-take-all showdown with the Mets for the National League East this weekend, playing almost as well in September as they have all year, they’ve done so more or less without Matt Olson. The 28-year-old slugger has been there, to be clear, durable as ever, on pace to lead the Majors in games played. But the All-Star first baseman hasn’t really been himself, mired instead in a month-long slump Atlanta has grown anxious for him to break out of.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Red Sox's No. 3 prospect drawing lofty comparisons

BOSTON -- Electrifying Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela was wearing a stylish gray suit at Fenway Park before Monday night's 14-8 series-opening loss to the Orioles, as he prepared to be recognized as the organization’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Though Rafaela doesn’t take...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

'This is my house': Vladdy moves Toronto closer to WC berth

TORONTO -- Two months ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked off the Red Sox at Rogers Centre and stomped defiantly across the turf, pointing to the ground and shouting, “This is our house.”. He’s ready to take some ownership now. Monday night in Toronto, Guerrero scorched a single to left...
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Baseball
Sports
MLB

Unfazed by Bronx stage, Bello bears down

NEW YORK -- Having checked off nearly every box in his initiation to the Major Leagues, Brayan Bello had one more circumstance thrown at him on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston’s rookie righty was pitching in a postseason-like environment in which a packed house of 46,707 in the Bronx was waiting for Aaron Judge to belt his 61st homer of the season to tie Roger Maris for the American League record.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Abbott's longer start overshadowed by late mistakes

WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Cory Abbott was candid when he exited his Sept. 7 start in St. Louis after 4 1/3 innings. “[I] didn’t finish five,” he said inside the visitors' clubhouse at Busch Stadium. “I was really trying to go seven, so it was very ‘meh.’”
MLB
MLB

Celebrations will have to wait for Judge, Yankees

TORONTO -- With another four trips to home plate already under Aaron Judge’s belt, none of them producing a deep drive that the world has been waiting for, opportunity knocked late on Monday evening. Finally, he had a moment where no one on the Yankees’ bench would have been overtly pulling for a ball to land in the seats. A hit was all they needed.
BRONX, NY
MLB

Nothing but respect: Crew to host Pujols for one last series

This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers fans have had their differences (to put it gently) with Cardinals mainstays Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina over the years, but here’s hoping the Milwaukee faithful push all that aside to give those stars a proper standing ovation when they visit for the final time this week. Both players are retiring after the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

