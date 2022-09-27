ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Dallas, TX
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'

Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bears Worked Out Five Players

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants#Dallascowboys
Yardbarker

Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy