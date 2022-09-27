Read full article on original website
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: Can 5-9 Cowboys Rookie 'Dunk' on Giants? WATCH
As the 1-1 Cowboys ready to play at the Giants on Monday night, Turpin ranks sixth in the NFL in punt return average.
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'
Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice
The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
Cowboys Rival Philadelphia Eagles 'Best Team in NFL,' Says TV's Jason Garrett
The Dallas Cowboys are saying goodbye to a prospect ... SEPT 26 NFL BEST? “I think Philadelphia is the best team in football right now.” – Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys coach, speaking as an NBC "Sunday Night'' analyst. And he's right. As the Cowboys ready...
Ed Reed has a message for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Be smart, stay healthy
Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed had some strong words of advice for the team's current quarterback, Lamar Jackson, as he plays through his contract year. Be smart. Keep yourself healthy. Reed told The Ringer's Kevin Clark this week that Jackson needs to remember the Ravens are a business...
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Lamar Jackson’s hot start should have Ravens front office regretting their contract decision
Cementing himself as the leader in the MVP race is nothing new for Lamar Jackson, and neither is being in a stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens over a contract extension. Needing to be offered a deal that uniquely establishes himself as one of the highest-paid players ever, Jackson could have already been given a new deal this past offseason.
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Reddit post possibly reveals what Aaron Rodgers saw on jumbotron before Packers' key defensive stop
The Green Bay Packers escaped from Tampa Bay with a 14-12 win over the Buccaneers. After the game, Aaron Rodgers revealed that he saw something on the jumbotron that he mentioned to Matt LaFleur. Whatever it was that he saw apparently helped the Packers stop the Bucs’ two-point conversion. This...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
