Poets and Quants

Maryland Smith To Relaunch Online Business Analytics Master’s — At Half The Price

Change is the only constant. What business school program, graduate or undergraduate, wouldn’t benefit from a periodic makeover — a reset every three to five years, to incorporate new developments and information, not to mention teaching techniques and technology?. Most B-school programs evolve gradually with the times; few...
Poets and Quants

MBA Interview Tips | Ultimate MBA Game Plan

Business schools use a variety of interview formats and a wide range of techniques in what’s essentially a search for authenticity. Even if you’re confident in your interview skills, you have a short window to impress, so thoughtful preparation is essential. View expert advice on how to prepare for the MBA admissions interview in this 7-minute video strategy session with Fortuna’s Sharon Joyce, former Berkeley Haas Associate Director of Admissions, and Poets&Quants Editor-in-Chief John A. Byrne.
Poets and Quants

P&Q’s Must Reads: Deloitte Announces Major B-School Initiatives

Hello everyone –- Welcome back to Poets&Quants’ Must Reads, a quick, digestible recap of the top business school news, sponsored by CentreCourt, P&Q’s virtual admission events. I’m your host, Kristy Bleizeffer, and I’ll be highlighting the most important P&Q stories you might have missed. So, let’s get...
crowdfundinsider.com

Checkmate, a Smart Shopping Tool Provider, Announces $5M Seed Funding Round

Checkmate, a personalized smart shopping tool that makes it easy for users to discover brands, apply savings and manage their orders post-purchase, announced it has secured a $5 million seed funding round led by Fuel Capital. Checkmate will use the new investment “to accelerate its product development and customer growth.”...
Poets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: HBS Interview Traps For 780 GMAT Types

When you can score a 780 on the GMAT, putting you into the top 1% of test takers worldwide, your MBA application goes to the top of the pile at every business school. Add to that a 3.8 undergraduate grade point average in computer science from the University of Washington and you have a pretty formidable applicant.
Poets and Quants

BREAKING: Stanford Admissions Chief Kirsten Moss Resigns

Stanford Graduate School of Business is about to lose its chief gatekeeper — the woman who knows the “secret sauce” of what it takes to get into the world’s most selective business school. The GSB announced today (September 28) that Kirsten Moss, assistant dean of MBA...
Poets and Quants

How To Tackle The ‘Why Your Business School?’ Question

As Round 1 interview invitations start to get released, one question every candidate should expect to be asked is “Why do you want an MBA from our school?” This question comes up every year and despite the foreknowledge and ability to prepare ahead, it is a question that candidates routinely flub. There are a variety of poor ways to answer this question.
Poets and Quants

15 Biggest Surprises For First-Year MBAs

Ask the Class of 2022. They’ll tell you: Business school was a lot different than they pictured sometimes. It’s not that MBAs started out blind. They’d spoken to alumni, students, and adcoms – and scrolled through every message board seeking “the truth.” In the end, they learned the same lesson as their predecessors: Business school is just something you need to experience.
Poets and Quants

MBA Class Of 2024: Full Speed Ahead For Chicago Booth Despite App Decline

Few business schools in the United States have avoided the MBA application downturn that is a result of a strong jobs market. Put another top school in the deficit camp: The University of Chicago Booth School of Business released its full-time MBA Class of 2024 profile over the weekend showing apps were down 685 in 2021-2022, to 4,352, a 13.6% decline from a school-record 5,037 apps in the previous cycle.
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Poets and Quants

Favorite Professors Of The MBA Class Of 2022

“You need to bring a beginner’s mindset to business school.”. Embrace being a novice? Sounds cliché…but it beats wrestling with imposter syndrome. After all, most MBAs start out scanning the room, comparing themselves to classmates and pondering if they really belong. Add to that, they’re given little time to get up to speed on business fundamentals.
hackernoon.com

How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways

Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
Poets and Quants

New Study Explores The Role of Grades In MBA Recruiting

New Study Explores the Role of Grades in MBA Recruiting. Grade-nondisclosure (GND) policies have been around since the mid-1990s. The policies refer to how students at some of the nation’s top business schools, including Wharton and Columbia, collectively agree not to tell recruiters what their grades are until after they are hired.
getnews.info

Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage

There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
hospitalitytech.com

The Network’s Role in Hospitality’s Ongoing Digital Transformation

The trend of moving applications and other digital resources to public cloud environments can help hoteliers deliver on digital transformation but also creates its own set of unique challenges. Todd Miller, VP of Technology Solutions, Nitel and Mark Dickey, Chief Revenue Officer, Nitel. While Digital Transformation is a relatively new...
crowdfundinsider.com

NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday

Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
marktechpost.com

Deepmind Introduces ‘Sparrow,’ An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Developed To Build Safer Machine Learning Systems

Technological advancements strive to develop AI models that communicate more efficiently, accurately, and safely. Large language models (LLMs) have achieved outstanding success in recent years on various tasks, including question answering, summarizing, and discussion. Given that it allows for flexible and dynamic communication, dialogue is a task that particularly fascinates researchers. However, dialogue agents powered by LLMs frequently present false or made-up material, discriminatory language, or promote risky behavior. Researchers may be able to develop dialogue agents that are safer by learning from user comments. New techniques for training dialogue agents that show promise for a safer system can be investigated using reinforcement learning based on feedback from research participants.
Poets and Quants

HBS To Lose Its Admissions Chief On Same Timetable As Stanford

In what could only be described as an extraordinary coincidence, Harvard Business School’s chief MBA gatekeeper announced today (Sept. 28) that he is leaving his job on the very same day that the chief MBA admissions officer at Stanford Graduate School of Business said she is also stepping down.
geekwire.com

Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims

Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
marktechpost.com

Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Italy

Around the world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every industry. It is helpful to know how different startups are using AI to address problems in the real world. This article covers startups founded in Italy to watch out for that are transforming the artificial intelligence sector in various ways. Their data-backed...
