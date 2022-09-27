ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Norfolk International Airport expecting flight impacts from Hurricane Ian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see significant wind or other issues (outside of rain) from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the major hurricane’s impact in Florida is expected to have ripple effects on the airline industry. Norfolk International Airport expects air travel...
Luxury living with Harbor's Edge on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — April Woodard chats with residents Donna and Tom about the full-service continuing care community available at Harbor's Edge, which features stunning riverfront views, exceptionally appointed residences, and extraordinary dining. Presented by Harbor's Edge.
ODU women's golf hosts Evie Odom Invitational this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Athletes try to approach every competition the same way, but that may prove to be a little bit more difficult for the Old Dominion women's golf team this week. The Monarchs host their only home match of 2022, welcoming 15 other teams for the Evie Odom...
In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 28

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Official practice is underway as Old Dominion begins its six week grind towards the season opener, a stretch head coach Jeff Jones calls his favorite part of the year. This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting Jones's thoughts on turning the page to...
Jurassic Quest roars to life at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON, N.C. — Dinosaurs are about to roar to life in the 757: Jurassic Quest is coming back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center!. The organizers of Jurassic Quest said the dino-themed event will return for its second annual fall visit, and will include lifelike dinosaurs, rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.
Hunt Club Farm's Harvest Fair on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Chandler Nunnally returns to Hunt Club Farm to chat with Stephen Pinner about the various activities and attractions found at Hunt Club's Harvest Fair, including their bird walk, petting farm, and carnival attractions!. Hunt Club's Harvest Fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6...
The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
