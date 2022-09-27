Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival canceled due to approaching storm, some events rescheduled
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend has been canceled because of the approaching storm, but you can still catch a few of the festival's trademark events. Normally from 2nd Street to 33rd Street, hundreds of vendors would be lined up along the boardwalk. That won't...
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WAVY News 10
Norfolk International Airport expecting flight impacts from Hurricane Ian
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see significant wind or other issues (outside of rain) from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the major hurricane’s impact in Florida is expected to have ripple effects on the airline industry. Norfolk International Airport expects air travel...
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTKR
Luxury living with Harbor's Edge on Coast Live
NORFOLK, Va. — April Woodard chats with residents Donna and Tom about the full-service continuing care community available at Harbor's Edge, which features stunning riverfront views, exceptionally appointed residences, and extraordinary dining. Presented by Harbor's Edge.
WTKR
ODU women's golf hosts Evie Odom Invitational this week
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Athletes try to approach every competition the same way, but that may prove to be a little bit more difficult for the Old Dominion women's golf team this week. The Monarchs host their only home match of 2022, welcoming 15 other teams for the Evie Odom...
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
WTKR
Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 28
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Official practice is underway as Old Dominion begins its six week grind towards the season opener, a stretch head coach Jeff Jones calls his favorite part of the year. This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting Jones's thoughts on turning the page to...
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
Jurassic Quest roars to life at the Hampton Roads Convention Center
HAMPTON, N.C. — Dinosaurs are about to roar to life in the 757: Jurassic Quest is coming back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center!. The organizers of Jurassic Quest said the dino-themed event will return for its second annual fall visit, and will include lifelike dinosaurs, rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neptune Fest's outdoor events canceled due to expected impact of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian moves up the East Coast, representatives have decided to cancel the outdoor events of the Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach.
13newsnow.com
Maury, oldest high school in Norfolk, plans for a makeover
Generations of students have attended the school that was first built in 1910. Now, there are four proposals for how the city can renovate the building.
WTKR
Hunt Club Farm's Harvest Fair on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Chandler Nunnally returns to Hunt Club Farm to chat with Stephen Pinner about the various activities and attractions found at Hunt Club's Harvest Fair, including their bird walk, petting farm, and carnival attractions!. Hunt Club's Harvest Fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6...
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
Newport News Fall Festival canceled due to potential bad weather
The City of Newport News has canceled the 47th annual Fall Festival this weekend due to potential severe weather as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
Comments / 1