ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Daniel Sloss is returning to Australia in 2023

Daniel Sloss, Scotland’s international comedy superstar, is heading to Australia for a huge stand-up tour early next year. Still only 32-years-old, Sloss has been a major figure on the comedy circuit for over a decade now. His new stand-up show, ‘Can’t’, will be his 12th solo show, following last year’s hugely popular ‘HUBRiS’ tour.
WORLD
thebrag.com

Bliss n Eso announce unique ‘Wheels Of Tunes’ tour

Bliss n Eso have announced a special 5-date Australian tour for the end of the year. The unique ‘Wheel Of Tunes’ tour will see the acclaimed hip hop trio perform cult classics and fan favourites, with all the songs chosen by the crowd live. “Everyone loves new music...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

My Chemical Romance are bringing an iconic U.S. band on their Australian tour

My Chemical Romance’s upcoming Australian arena tour just got a little bigger, with the news that Jimmy Eat World will be providing support next year. Celebrating three decades and ten albums, the Arizona rockers will return to Australia for the first time in six years. The March tour will...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Hands Like Houses announces first Australian tour since label separation

Alt-rock band Hands Like Houses have announced their first tour since separating from their former record label UNFD as a result of “serious allegations” against the band. “Australia… We are very excited to announce a small run of shows this December, returning to doing what we love most,” the band’s official account posted on Instagram.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Tree
Person
Daniel Johns
Person
Andy Kaufman
The Guardian

‘It’s my age that’s the talking point, not that I’m black’: Toks Dada, the Southbank’s head of classical music

Toks Dada is reeling off the concerts that make up the opening weekend of the Southbank Centre’s season, starting tomorrow, and as he starts to run out of fingers he looks more and more like a child in a sweet shop. Who would begrudge him the excitement? It is, after all, the first proper season he has programmed in his role as the Southbank Centre’s head of classical music.
MUSIC
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Industry#What So Not#Anomaly#Australian#Xplore#Paak The Free Nationals
Pitchfork

Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”

FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”

Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
MUSIC
Popculture

EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33

Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Australia
CNN

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

CNN — Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and a statement from his representative. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish will make music together, according to Gorillaz frontman

Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish have plans to make music together, according to the Gorillaz and Blur frontman.Responding to questions about whether the artists will collaborate in the studio to make music, Albarn said: “Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”"She’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music,” said Albarn in an interview on Apple Music 1.Albarn admitted he had no idea yet what the music would end up sounding like: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic...
MUSIC
Variety

Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA

Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The FADER

Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”

One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s

We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
MUSIC
withguitars.com

dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on

THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Caleb McLaughlin on “racist” Stranger Things fans

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays one of the main characters Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, has addressed the racism he received from fans during his tenure on the show. McLaughlin was part of the original cast and has remained on the show for the past eight years. He was just 14 when season one of Stranger Things premiered.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy