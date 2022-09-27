Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
Daniel Sloss is returning to Australia in 2023
Daniel Sloss, Scotland’s international comedy superstar, is heading to Australia for a huge stand-up tour early next year. Still only 32-years-old, Sloss has been a major figure on the comedy circuit for over a decade now. His new stand-up show, ‘Can’t’, will be his 12th solo show, following last year’s hugely popular ‘HUBRiS’ tour.
thebrag.com
Bliss n Eso announce unique ‘Wheels Of Tunes’ tour
Bliss n Eso have announced a special 5-date Australian tour for the end of the year. The unique ‘Wheel Of Tunes’ tour will see the acclaimed hip hop trio perform cult classics and fan favourites, with all the songs chosen by the crowd live. “Everyone loves new music...
thebrag.com
My Chemical Romance are bringing an iconic U.S. band on their Australian tour
My Chemical Romance’s upcoming Australian arena tour just got a little bigger, with the news that Jimmy Eat World will be providing support next year. Celebrating three decades and ten albums, the Arizona rockers will return to Australia for the first time in six years. The March tour will...
thebrag.com
Hands Like Houses announces first Australian tour since label separation
Alt-rock band Hands Like Houses have announced their first tour since separating from their former record label UNFD as a result of “serious allegations” against the band. “Australia… We are very excited to announce a small run of shows this December, returning to doing what we love most,” the band’s official account posted on Instagram.
‘It’s my age that’s the talking point, not that I’m black’: Toks Dada, the Southbank’s head of classical music
Toks Dada is reeling off the concerts that make up the opening weekend of the Southbank Centre’s season, starting tomorrow, and as he starts to run out of fingers he looks more and more like a child in a sweet shop. Who would begrudge him the excitement? It is, after all, the first proper season he has programmed in his role as the Southbank Centre’s head of classical music.
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
Hallelujah is one of the most famous songs ever written, yet a new film reveals it took Leonard Cohen 180 attempts over a decade to perfect – only for it to be rejected by his record company. Nearly 20 years went by before an animated ogre, Shrek, turned the song into a monster hit.
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
Popculture
EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33
Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye
What do you do when you break up with someone (especially in an ugly way)? When they become somebody, yes, that you “used to know”?. Do you distance yourself? Probably. Do you ignore them? Maybe. Do you forget their very existence because they’re the worst person on Earth? Ha!
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
CNN — Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and a statement from his representative. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish will make music together, according to Gorillaz frontman
Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish have plans to make music together, according to the Gorillaz and Blur frontman.Responding to questions about whether the artists will collaborate in the studio to make music, Albarn said: “Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”"She’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music,” said Albarn in an interview on Apple Music 1.Albarn admitted he had no idea yet what the music would end up sounding like: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic...
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
The FADER
Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”
One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
withguitars.com
dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on
THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
thebrag.com
Caleb McLaughlin on “racist” Stranger Things fans
Caleb McLaughlin, who plays one of the main characters Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, has addressed the racism he received from fans during his tenure on the show. McLaughlin was part of the original cast and has remained on the show for the past eight years. He was just 14 when season one of Stranger Things premiered.
