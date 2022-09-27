ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Firefighters on high alert as elevated temps increase fire danger throughout Southland

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

Elevated temperatures have firefighters on high alert 02:42

Local fire agencies are on high alert as they predict a lengthy "fire season," as triple digit temperatures scorch the Southland during yet another period of above average heat.

For many, the sweltering heat, paired with the potential for Santa Ana winds, brings harrowing memories of the Woolsey Fire in 2018, which burnt more than 96,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,600 homes.

Revisiting a Malibu neighborhood affected by the devastating wildfire, one can find newly-constructed homes, or many still under construction as locals continue trying to put their lives back together one piece at a time.

Jamie Ottilie, a homeowner in the area, was one of the many displaced as the fire ravaged his home.

"There's a lot of silly things, like why didn't I grab the art, why didn't I grab the photos," he said, looking back on the night he was forced to evacuate. "But, there's not a lot to do except pick up and move forward."

As his new home nears its completion date, firefighters have once again placed the Santa Monica Mountains back on their radar due to the increased fire dangers.

"We're supposed to have a normal to maybe slightly above normal on temperatures and Santa Ana Wind events," said Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistance Chief Drew Smith.

He noted that in the past decade, nearly two-thirds of the mountain range have burned in one fire or another, brining his primary concern to those areas that have since gone untouched.

"The Topanga Canyon area, which would be anywhere east of Malibu Canyon, Las Virgenes Road, if you will, to the Palisades that has an older age class of those wild land vegetation that's out there," he said.

As a result, he and other local fire agencies are urging homeowners to clear their homes of any brush that could stand to add fuel to a potential fire.

Ottilie also has advice, in the instance that someone is subjected to the same fate he and his family were back in 2018.

"Review your insurance coverage and make sure it's adequate based on what it costs to build today," he said, before noting that in the event evacuation orders are issued, people should heed the warnings. "You should definitely go, take what's important. The rest is just stuff and it'll take care of itself."

While meteorologists do not predict Santa Ana Winds during the current stretch of elevated temperatures, expected to end Thursday, homeowners are reminded to remain vigilant and ready to act at any moment.

