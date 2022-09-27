The reigning chess world champion Magnus Carlsen has promised to say more “very soon”, days after he announced his sudden exit from a tournament over a cheating scandal that has taken the chess community by storm.Norwegian chess star Carlsen announced his decision to quit from chess’s Sinquefield Cup without any explanation soon after he suffered a shock defeat against Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old American who is the lowest-ranked player in the tournament.Carlsen did not explicitly speak about cheating allegations at the game, writing in a tweet: “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO