Meghan King's Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Ties The Knot After She's Spotted Cozying Up To 'Bachelorette' Alum Mike Johnson

mega;@jimedmonds/instagram

It seems both Meghan King and ex-husband Jim Edmonds had a romance-filled weekend! A day after the mom-of-three was seen getting close to reality star Mike Johnson at a strip club, the duo reunited to attend the Friday, September 23 iHeartRadio Musical Festival together.

Just two days later, Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor exchanged vows.

King, 38, documented her recent outings on social media, writing, "We are just having fun " — though photos show her and the Bachelorette alum, 34, touching, with Johnson giving her a kiss on the cheek as they walked the red carpet.

"They acted like no one else was around them," an onlooker spilled of the pair's interactions on Friday. "Meghan was sitting on Mike’s lap for the majority of the night. He was very touchy-feely with her."

mega

Meanwhile, Edmonds, 52, and his love of two years got hitched in a scenic ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. "The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie," the former MLB player gushed. "For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness ."

'RHOC' ALUM MEGHAN KING ADMITS SHE'S A 'NARCISSIST ATTRACTER' AFTER REWATCHING OLD EPISODES & CUFFE BIDEN OWEN SPLIT

Added his new bride, 37, "This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives. It was more than I could have ever imagined."

@jimedemonds15/instagram

As fans of the reality star know, King and her and ex had a serious fallout after ending their 5-year marriage in 2019. In fact, she obtained a temporary restraining order against him due to his "consistent verbal abuse," and she also believes he cheated.

But despite all of his drama, King isn't worried about it taking a toll on their three kids.

"It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy," she said of being open to her kids having a new stepmother. "I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great."

Us Weekly reported on King and Johnson's night out.