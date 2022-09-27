ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Meghan King's Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Ties The Knot After She's Spotted Cozying Up To 'Bachelorette' Alum Mike Johnson

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJ4sb_0iBdFL8T00
mega;@jimedmonds/instagram

It seems both Meghan King and ex-husband Jim Edmonds had a romance-filled weekend! A day after the mom-of-three was seen getting close to reality star Mike Johnson at a strip club, the duo reunited to attend the Friday, September 23 iHeartRadio Musical Festival together.

Just two days later, Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor exchanged vows.

King, 38, documented her recent outings on social media, writing, "We are just having fun " — though photos show her and the Bachelorette alum, 34, touching, with Johnson giving her a kiss on the cheek as they walked the red carpet.

"They acted like no one else was around them," an onlooker spilled of the pair's interactions on Friday. "Meghan was sitting on Mike’s lap for the majority of the night. He was very touchy-feely with her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpFMp_0iBdFL8T00
mega

Meanwhile, Edmonds, 52, and his love of two years got hitched in a scenic ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. "The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie," the former MLB player gushed. "For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness ."

'RHOC' ALUM MEGHAN KING ADMITS SHE'S A 'NARCISSIST ATTRACTER' AFTER REWATCHING OLD EPISODES & CUFFE BIDEN OWEN SPLIT

Added his new bride, 37, "This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives. It was more than I could have ever imagined."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcKM0_0iBdFL8T00
@jimedemonds15/instagram

As fans of the reality star know, King and her and ex had a serious fallout after ending their 5-year marriage in 2019. In fact, she obtained a temporary restraining order against him due to his "consistent verbal abuse," and she also believes he cheated.

But despite all of his drama, King isn't worried about it taking a toll on their three kids.

"It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy," she said of being open to her kids having a new stepmother. "I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great."

Us Weekly reported on King and Johnson's night out.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King’s Order of Protection Request Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Has Been Dropped

Meghan King‘s order of protection against ex-husband Jim Edmonds has been dropped, Us Weekly can confirm. According to a source, the request has been removed after the reality star, 37, originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June. Amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, King alleged that Edmonds, 52, exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her virtually and on their court-monitored co-parenting app, Our Family Wizard.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Meghan King and Bachelor’s Mike Johnson Discuss Their PDA-Filled Night Out: ‘We Feel Comfortable Around One Another’

Rolling with the punches! Meghan King and Bachelor alum Mike Johnson got candid about their PDA-packed weekend in Vegas — and dished on the details of their  “blind date.” The pair first made headlines during the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23, after they got cozy posing together for photos. During the Sunday, September 25, […]
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jim Edmonds Marries Kortnie O’Connor

Meghan King’s ex-husband Jim Edmonds is married again!. Over the weekend, Edmonds tied the knot with Kortnie O’Connor in Lake Como, Italy. The pair exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony with 32 guests at the Giardino del Mosaico. Kortnie told People magazine, “This was truly a dream...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding
People

Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration

Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties.  In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Removes Wrist Tattoo Of Husband David's Initials

Is everything OK between David and Victoria Beckham? While the pair haven't shown any obvious signs of marital strife, fans thought the fashion designer may have hinted at as much when she showed off a makeup product on her arm, as the tattoo she once had of the athlete's initials has faded away.In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, September 24, the mom-of-four promoted her new Bitten Lip Tint by applying a swatch to her wrist — and that's when fans noticed that the cursive "DB" was barely visible.She also had the roman numerals that represented the day of their...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Right By His Side! Mila Kunis Says She Is 'Fortunate' For Ashton Kutcher Following His Health Scare

Mila Kunis feels lucky to have husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress opened up for the first time about her longtime love's battle with a rare form of vasculitis, which left him unable to see, hear or walk for almost a year. "So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago," the actress said of Kutcher's health scare in a recent interview. "I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through." 'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET AWAY FROM...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'

A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Both Pictured In Milan Amid Reports Of Hot New Romance

Did Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, take their romance abroad? According to multiple reports, Leo was seen in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week, where Gigi walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. While they were not pictured together, the news comes as their romance is expected to be heating up. A reported snapshot of Leo grabbing dinner in the Italian city with buddies over the weekend can be seen here, while Gigi at Milan Fashion Week can be seen below.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

127K+
Followers
3K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy