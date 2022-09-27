ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…

In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Tracey Folly

My husband died, and all I got was this lousy Mickey Mouse t-shirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The last thing my husband bought me before he died was an oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt. He bought the t-shirt while he was on vacation without me. By the time he arrived home with his luggage and that t-shirt, I had already decided to leave him.
Dog's Hilarious Way of Rearranging the Couch So It's Just Right Makes Us LOL

We love dogs for how they're not picky. They'll lay down almost anywhere in the house and snooze the day away. Even if you bought them a bed, for some reason they'd rather sleep on the hard floors. But sometimes, there are those dogs that expect the best of the best. They're very particular. And they're not afraid to say they don't like something.
The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
‘11 Minutes’ Is the Most Terrifying—and Frustrating—Docuseries of the Year

In terms of unadulterated experiential terror, 11 Minutes has few non-fiction equals, utilizing an array of cellphone and bodycam videos to place viewers directly in the midst of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people died that evening and another 869 were injured, all due to the lethal actions of a lone gunman firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Boasting commentary from Jason Aldean, who was on stage as the event headliner when the madness erupted, director Jeff Zimbalist’s four-part docuseries (Sept. 27, Paramount+) immerses itself in the moment-to-moment chaos of that calamity with stunning urgency. It’s a long-form portrait of hell that, figuratively speaking, never ends, both in its victims’ minds and in America, where massacres like this are now somehow accepted as par for the course.
