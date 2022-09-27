ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Alan Rickman’s Journals Reveal Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Decided to Continue Playing Snape: ‘See It Through. It’s Your Story.’

Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries published by The Guardian offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the “Harry Potter” franchise, with insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films. Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment. Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Prince Joachim’s ex reacts to sons losing their Prince titles

Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg is said to be “saddened” by her former mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to change Prince Joachim’s children’s titles. Alexandra, who shares Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, with Joachim, reacted to her sons losing their Prince titles, reportedly telling...
Elton John Recalls When Queen Elizabeth Slapped Her Nephew

While many people have seen what the media portrayed Queen Elizabeth to be. Elton John saw a different side of the late monarch due to his close relationship with the British royals over the years. His relationship with the royal house began at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday when he was paid to play at the disco party and became a close friend of Princess Diana that night.
Hilary Mantel’s prediction about Prince George and the royal family

Author Hilary Mantel has died “suddenly yet peacefully” aged 70, her publisher Harper Collins said on Friday 23 September. Fans and peers of the prolific British writer are paying tribute to her many critically adored works, including the Wolf Hall trilogy set during the Tudor period. As well as writing about historical royal figures, Mantel was also known for her observations about the current British royal family. Read The Independent’s tribute to Hilary Mantel.In September last year, she said that she did not believe that Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would ever...
