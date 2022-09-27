ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Get Outside Your Bubble: Make New Friends

Today's Transitions
 2 days ago
Raise your hand if you find it tough to make friends. If your arm rose faster than you drink your morning coffee, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey reveals that 70% of adults find it tough to make new besties. So, when Lindsey Thompson first started the Facebook group Louisville Women Connect, she knew she wanted a space for genuine connection. “I started the week the pandemic hit,” Lindsey begins, “then I posted every day for about a year.” She had no idea the momentum the group would gain and Louisville Women Connect now boasts more than 800 members. If you’re feeling ready to “like” a new friend group but aren’t sure how to begin, why not try some online platforms and apps to find people who share your common interests?

Louisville Women Connect is passionate about creating a place for its members to build genuine friendships. Meeting in this virtual space allows its members to get to know each other in a no-pressure way and then search out interesting in-person events. Rosa Hart, the host of The Lou Review podcast, is a group administrator for Louisville Women Connect and she says, “This is a club of people who are here for forming authentic connections.” With 30 different events last month alone, the group is providing these diverse opportunities for connection to commence.

My intention was to build deep connections and feel a sense of community with like-minded people.”

Amy Silverman

Finding your tribe can improve your happiness, provide a sense of purpose, and offer support when needed, according to the website Psychology Today. When Amy Silverman, founder of The Connection Movement, wanted to locate kindred spirits of her own, she used the app, Meetup. Amy says her original purpose in trying out Meetup was to network professionally, but after joining various groups in her area, she began making friends. That’s when she decided to host her own group. “My intention was to build deep connections and feel a sense of community with like-minded people,” she says. Amy created a crew that met every Monday for seven years. “There were people who floated in and out, but hundreds and hundreds came through,” she says.

You should know that many friendship apps out there facilitate “the friendship making.” For example, Nextdoor is a private social networking app that encourages people in neighborhoods to connect and Atleto matches you with a compatible workout buddy. Both are super specialized, free, and ready to use on your preferred device.

By Tonilyn Hornung

P.S. Read about a local salon owner bringing happiness to her customers with fresh flowers.

Today's Transitions

What’s Trending In Fall Decor: Defined Spaces, Floral Wallpaper, And Mixing Old With New

It’s a great time to capture that autumn magic with a home decor refresh. We went shopping at Barry Wooley Designs; read on to see what we found. At 118 South 10th Street you’ll find Barry Wooley Designs, with a showroom that houses a collection of artwork, furniture, accessories, and personal accents. In their showroom and adjoining bar and lounge, you’ll find beautifully curated interior design vignettes influenced by popular and trending decor and styles. Interior designer Greg Fickle shares what’s popular, and what design elements clients are gravitating towards in their homes. Relaxed, cozy, and romantic decor styles are popular and are enhanced with the use of color, florals, textures, and natural elements, such as wood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
