Daily Beast
Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet
Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said...
Daily Beast
Putin Tries to Make His Annexation Official This Week by Signing Accession of Territory
Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Friday sign treaties of accession making occupied regions of Ukraine officially part of the Russian Federation, officials say. The signing ceremony will take place in the Kremlin at 3 p.m. Moscow time, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced Thursday. The accessions come after four occupied Ukrainian territories—Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk—held referendums on the question of formally becoming part of Russia this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his international allies dismissed the votes as a sham, arguing that no referendum conducted under the barrel of a gun could be legitimate. All four regions opted to formally align with Moscow, with Donetsk approving the decision with 99 percent of the vote, according to official results. International observers fear the regions joining Russia could lead to an escalation in the conflict, with Putin able to argue that any attacks in the formerly Ukrainian lands could be construed as attacks on Russia itself.
Daily Beast
Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us
Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later. “While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere,...
Daily Beast
Fleeing Russians Aren’t War Criminals, They’re Refugees
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have closed their doors to military reservists fleeing from Russia to avoid being forced to fight in Ukraine. Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets argued that Putin’s decision to send hundreds of thousands of reservists to the front “reinforces the sanctions we have imposed to date, because it will hopefully increase discontent among the population”—and that providing the reservists with asylum in Estonia would undermine that effect.
Daily Beast
Putin Wants Us to Believe U.S. Is Blowing up Gas Pipeline
The Russian embassy in Washington, D.C., waded into the diplomatic row bubbling up over the presumed sabotage of gas pipelines supplying Europe by accusing the U.S. of having the means and motive to carry out an attack. The hot take on Thursday came as the Swedish coast guard confirmed a...
Daily Beast
Baltimore Doc and Army Major Spouse Tried to Slip Info to Russia, Feds Say
A married pair of medical doctors with practices at Johns Hopkins Hospital were federally indicted Thursday for secretly try to aid the Russians in their unprovoked war against Ukraine. The Department of Justice said in a press release that Dr. Anna Gabrielian, 36, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, a...
Reconsider travel? Safety experts talk violence in Mexico tourist spots
Mexico is a big draw for U.S. tourists, but cartel-fueled violence can give some travelers pause. Here's a rundown on the safety of popular places.
‘These people had our backs’: US veterans lobby to rescue allies trapped in Afghanistan
A group of 12 people sit in camp chairs – chatting, smoking, listening – in the dark. Behind them, the Capitol building in Washington DC is luminescent, bringing into focus the Afghan flag. Well, the version of the flag before the Taliban changed it. It flies above their heads, catching the yellowy light of dusk.
John Sikorski: Tie pin and cufflinks could be thousands of years old
Q: You might find these of interest; a tie pin and pair of cufflinks that were my grandfather's. He and my grandmother traveled to Egypt, I am guessing in the 1920s. The metal, I assume, is gold. I am not sure if the scarabs were set in Cairo or back in Boston. There are different inscriptions on the backs. I wonder if they have any specific meaning or are just random characters. ...
Daily Beast
Inside a GOP Candidate’s Tropical Island Tax Shelter
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Republican industrialist Lisa Scheller is vying to represent about 750,000 residents in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District. But Scheller has interests in another region of about the same size—a half a world away.
Daily Beast
The Mystery of Chernobyl’s Black Frogs
The accident at reactor four of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986 generated the largest release of radioactive material into the environment in human history. The impact of the acute exposure to high doses of radiation was severe for the environment and the human population. But more than three decades after the accident, Chernobyl has become one of the largest nature reserves in Europe. A diverse range of endangered species finds refuge there today, including bears, wolves, and lynxes.
