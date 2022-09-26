ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear

Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
LUBBOCK, TX
On3.com

Why Deion Sanders should be a legit Power 5 head coaching candidate at Georgia Tech, Arizona State and eventually Auburn

Primetime in the Desert. Primetime in the Magic City. Primetime on the Plains. Deion Sanders is and should be a legitimate head coaching candidate in the 2022 cycle. Arizona State is already open, and now so is Georgia Tech. Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered at Auburn, which means Sanders could be pursued by as many as three programs this fall.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL
On3.com

Dell McGee mentioned as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching job

We’re less than a month into the season but three Power Five coaching jobs are already open including the closest Power Five school to Athens — Georgia Tech. On Monday, Georgia Tech announced leadership changes with the firing of head football coach Geoff Collins and athletics director Todd Stansbury. Collins, a native of Atlanta, posted a disappointing 10-28 record in his three-plus years as the head coach.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech vs Duke game time announced for October 8th

The next home game for Georgia Tech officially has a start time and it will be another afternoon game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Duke is coming to Atlanta on October 8th and the game will be played at 4:00 p.m. The game is going to be televised on the ACC's regional sports network (RSN). The game will be carried on Bally Sports South.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sorrow For The 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are experiencing trouble on offense. They thought Trey Lance was the answer after trading up for him in last season’s draft. But he struggled during his two games as a starter in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t much help either,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fox Sports Trolls Bills After Week 3 Loss

The picture showed someone running away from a dolphin. While Tua Tagovailoa left the game with a supposed head injury, he still finished the game with 13 completions for 186 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle had 102 receiving yards while Chase Edmonds completed two rushing touchdowns. Melvin Ingram and...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Charles Leno perfectly summed up Commanders offense in loss to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defense was all over its former quarterback Carson Wentz during Sunday’s game. The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times en route to defeating the Washington Commanders 24-8. The game was dreadful for Wentz as the Commanders’ offense netted 153 passing yards. Washington didn’t have a glimpse of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR

Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
DETROIT, MI

