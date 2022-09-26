Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
Popculture
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
Yardbarker
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Deion Sanders should be a legit Power 5 head coaching candidate at Georgia Tech, Arizona State and eventually Auburn
Primetime in the Desert. Primetime in the Magic City. Primetime on the Plains. Deion Sanders is and should be a legitimate head coaching candidate in the 2022 cycle. Arizona State is already open, and now so is Georgia Tech. Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered at Auburn, which means Sanders could be pursued by as many as three programs this fall.
Deion Sanders top target for ACC team’s head coach job?
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired coach Geoff Collins on Sunday and are heading in a new direction with their program. Speculation immediately began to center on one big-name candidate as a potential replacement. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders certainly appears to be of interest to Georgia Tech. Carl Reed...
Coach Deion Sanders: The 'Prime' Candidate
GA Tech has moved on from its football coach and athletic director, do they have a 'PRIME' candidate in their crosshairs?
Georgia HC Kirby Smart comments on DB being charged with seven misdemeanors
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was candid when asked by the media on Monday about defensive back Javon Bullard, who was arrested on Sunday and charged with seven misdemeanors including a DUI while under age. "I hate it for him," Smart said, noting that decisions for disciplining Bullard will...
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
Yardbarker
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Yardbarker
QB Adrian Martinez's performance at Kansas State highlights Scott Frost's failures at Nebraska
In a 41-34 upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska under Scott Frost, accounted for all five Wildcats touchdowns. He totaled 234 yards passing and 148 rushing. Martinez's stellar performance not only helped propel Kansas State into the Associated Press Top...
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dell McGee mentioned as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching job
We’re less than a month into the season but three Power Five coaching jobs are already open including the closest Power Five school to Athens — Georgia Tech. On Monday, Georgia Tech announced leadership changes with the firing of head football coach Geoff Collins and athletics director Todd Stansbury. Collins, a native of Atlanta, posted a disappointing 10-28 record in his three-plus years as the head coach.
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech vs Duke game time announced for October 8th
The next home game for Georgia Tech officially has a start time and it will be another afternoon game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Duke is coming to Atlanta on October 8th and the game will be played at 4:00 p.m. The game is going to be televised on the ACC's regional sports network (RSN). The game will be carried on Bally Sports South.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sorrow For The 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are experiencing trouble on offense. They thought Trey Lance was the answer after trading up for him in last season’s draft. But he struggled during his two games as a starter in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t much help either,...
Yardbarker
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Fox Sports Trolls Bills After Week 3 Loss
The picture showed someone running away from a dolphin. While Tua Tagovailoa left the game with a supposed head injury, he still finished the game with 13 completions for 186 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle had 102 receiving yards while Chase Edmonds completed two rushing touchdowns. Melvin Ingram and...
Yardbarker
Charles Leno perfectly summed up Commanders offense in loss to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles defense was all over its former quarterback Carson Wentz during Sunday’s game. The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times en route to defeating the Washington Commanders 24-8. The game was dreadful for Wentz as the Commanders’ offense netted 153 passing yards. Washington didn’t have a glimpse of...
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR
Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
Comments / 0