Traffic calming construction set to begin on Arlington Avenue

By CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

Traffic calming construction to begin along Arlington Avenue 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh is installing new traffic calming measures on Arlington Avenue.

Four new speed cushions will be installed between Frederick Avenue and Fitler Street.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure says data collected over the last two years shows that more than half of the vehicles that use the street go faster than the 25 mph speed limit.

DOMI also says that the majority of those who exceed the speed limit go faster than 34 mph.

Work is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to last for two days.

Arlington Avenue will be down to one lane with flaggers in place.

CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport leaders still waiting for joint investigation of August explosion

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Local leaders are still waiting on a joint scene examination of an explosion in McKeesport. The explosion happened at the former YWCA building last month and two people were hurt. RELATED: Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesportMultiple groups, including the city, gas company, and fire marshal's office still have to examine the scene. A structural engineer first surveyed the scene to determine what sections can be accessed for further investigation. It's believed that contractors and subcontractors failed to notify the Pennsylvania One-Call system. Under state law, anyone digging with powered equipment is required to notify the one-call system. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 shot in Upper Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Upper Hill Wednesday afternoon.Police said officers responded to the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets around 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting. First responders found a person with gunshot wounds to his upper back. Police said he was conscious and alert when speaking with medics and officers and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.Photos from the scene show yellow crime scene tape blocking off an intersection.Investigators said there are no suspect descriptions.Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-79 northbound, creating lane restriction

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer overturned, creating a lane restriction on I-79 northbound in Cranberry Township.PennDOT said a crash near Exit 78 - PA 228 closed all lanes but is now creating a lane restriction.No injuries were reported.It's unclear when the road could fully reopen.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Wilkinsburg business damaged by gunfire

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A business in Wilkinsburg was damaged by gunfire on Wednesday morning. Perry’s Rib Cage on Laketon Road saw damage after the gunfire broke out outside around 1 a.m. No one was hurt. No arrests have been announced.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire marshal continuing investigation of house explosion in Plum Borough

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - The investigation is continuing into a home explosion that happened in Plum back in April. The home on Hialeah Drive was reduced to rubble when it exploded. The family was home at the time, getting ready for bed. The parents got their two youngest boys out on the main level while the oldest, an 11-year-old, escaped through the basement. RELATED STORIES:Family out of hospital after home explodes in PlumPlum Borough home explosion not the first in the neighborhoodNow, the fire marshal's office has finished examining the gas service to the home and it will now conduct follow-up interviews with the residents of the neighborhood. Meanwhile, the insurance company is expected to release its findings soon and then the site can be cleaned up. 
PLUM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
