Alex Cora on Red Sox sitting through 3+ hours of rain delays: ‘On the 15th and the 30th, you get paid for this’

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
The Red Sox Got Swept, And They Won
The Red Sox lost all four games of this weekend’s series with the Yankees, which was probably intended to intensify a playoff race but instead did nothing of the sort. Instead we got the compelling-enough storyline of Aaron Judge trying to break maybe sort of a home run record, which I will admit it is pretty cool but didn’t want to happen against the Sox. It didn’t, and, since the Sox denied something the Yankees wanted very much, it ruled.
If Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Claims Batting Title, He'll Know Who To Thank
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is right behind New York Yankees' Aaron Judge to claim the American League Batting Title this season. If he can overtake the 6-foot-7 beast and grab the honor, he won't have to go far to thank those who aided him most. The Red Sox...
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start
The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Three Injured Red Sox Players On Precipice Of Return As Season Winds Down
The Boston Red Sox were among the most injury-riddled teams in Major League Baseball, a curse that has plagued them right through the final days of the season. That said, there are a few injured players expected to jump back on the roster before the season comes to a close.
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Not Ruling Out New Deal Before End Of Season
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts does not appear to be close to reaching a new deal as he sits just weeks away from opting out of his current contract, but he's open to the idea of coming to a new agreement in the final days of the season. In...
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 risk-free bet for MLB, NFL Week 4 and more
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors can take advantage of a fantastic $1,000 risk-free bet offer when they activate our BetMGM bonus code by clicking here. Our...
Why Chris Sale's Expected To Bounce Back Next Season In Red Sox Rotation
One of the potential key pieces of the 2023 Boston Red Sox roster is considered to be an afterthought at this point given his extensive injury history over the last few years. Chris Sale, barring a wildly unexpected decision, will opt into a two-year, $55 million deal this offseason, extending his time in a Red Sox uniform. While his injuries are typically random, frustrating, and make his awful contract look worse by the day, he's still a good player.
The Yankees are rediscovering their stride at the perfect time
The Yankees’ regular season has been a true Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde experience. On pace for a historic season through the first half, they played to a sub-.500 pace for much of the second half, and looked in real danger of squandering what at one point was a 15.5 game lead in the division. Thankfully, they seemed to have tapped back into the effective play of the first few months flipping the narrative at the best possible moment.
