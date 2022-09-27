Read full article on original website
Related
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
U.K.・
YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister
A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
Man Has Revenge By Biting Venomous Snake to Death After It Attacked Him
The man had been working in a paddy field when a cobra attacked. Villagers then saw him parading the dead snake around his neck.
DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown
DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Miracle baby born with horn-like structure instead of legs
The baby born to Hussan Ara, a woman who lives in Narowal, has a horn-like structure instead of its legs. The baby was born in Rawalpindi, in the Shivpuri district in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
Police escorted 200 passengers from a plane after it landed because 1 'inadvertently' missed security before boarding
Qantas said a passenger boarded a flight from Sydney to Melbourne after being allowed to pass from an unscreened to a screened area of the airport.
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Woman Dies and Over 100 Others Bitten by Venomous Snakes in Pakistan Floods
Since June, severe flooding has wreaked havoc across Pakistan, causing an increase in snake bites and an inability for victims to receive medical treatment.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 9