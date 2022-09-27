ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Daily Mail

YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister

A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
