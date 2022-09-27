Read full article on original website
Gerhard Zeiler Reassures Asia on Warner Bros Discovery’s Post-Merger, Growth Strategy
Gerhard Zeiler, president of International at Warner Bros. Discovery, has moved to reassure the Asia-Pacific region that it is an integral part of the group’s post-merger strategy. “Don’t believe that we don’t know how important Asia is for our company, he said Thursday. Zeiler was speaking at the APOS Convention in Singapore on Thursday. He cited examples of theatrical success for “Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts” in the region and investment in local production in the region. The reassurance may have been necessary following post-merger announcements that proposed changes in North America, Latin America and Europe ahead of Asia – despite recent external data...
CoinDesk
Kraken's Incoming CEO on Jesse Powell's Departure, IPO Plans and Crypto Winter
The reins of power are changing hands at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. Dave Ripley, the company's chief operating officer who was tapped as chief executive, sat down with CoinDesk TV to discuss the departure of founder Jesse Powell, who led the exchange since its establishment in 2011. Ripley will transition to the CEO role after the company finds a COO replacement.
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.
There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Invest in homes in Argentina, England, and more for as little as $100 via these fractional-ownership startups
US home prices are still hovering near record highs, making real-estate investing a costly venture. Fractional-ownership firms help people invest in real estate even if they are short on cash. Two startups that allow Americans to buy shares of overseas properties break down the process. Owning one home in the...
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC changes address to UPS Store as investors pull more than $130 million
DWAC, the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, changed its address to a Miami UPS Store in a filing Friday. As of Friday, DWAC had lost $138.5 million of its $1 billion in private financing. Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company looking to take...
Trump's Deadbeat SPAC Switches Address To A P.O. Box - From A WeWork Office Space In Miami
A SPAC set to take Donald Trump’s media company public has been linked to troubles with finances and difficulties finalizing its merger. A filing reveals the company changed its mailing address and it could provide a hint of financial troubles. What Happened: Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC announced a...
Digital World Acquisition extends 7-day decline to 31% after Trump's Truth Social threatens a lawsuit against the SEC over delayed SPAC deal
Digital World Acquisition fell 5% on Thursday, extending its seven-day decline to more than 30%. The SPAC's merger target Truth Social threatened to sue the SEC, alleging political bias delayed its proposed merger with Digital World. But Digital World has been unable to attract the 65% of shareholders needed to...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA・
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
u.today
Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
Gold and crypto have been called 'inflation-proof' investments—so far in 2022, neither seems to be a great hedge
Gold and cryptocurrencies are often lumped together as inflation-proof investments, but with prices rising at their fastest pace in decades, neither asset has performed well amid rising inflation in 2022. Bitcoin, the world's most popular digital coin, is down nearly 71% from its all-time high of $65,000 in November, as...
U.K. tax cut proposals reverberate across markets
Britain's central bank issued a rare statement on Monday that failed to stem its currency freefall, as the U.K. government's tax-slashing proposals continue to spark turmoil across financial markets. What they're saying: The Bank of England "will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the...
Elon Musk's Tesla Adds Airbnb Co-founder Joe Gebbia To Its Board: Here's The Fine Print
Tesla Inc. TSLA has added Airbnb Inc ABNB co-founder Joe Gebbia to its Board of Directors with effect from September 25, the company said in a statement. Tesla indicated in a regulatory filing that Gebbia is eligible to receive compensation consistent with the company’s standard outside director compensation package as previously approved by the Board.
U.K. homeowners brace for mortgage rate shock
Millions of homeowners in the U.K. could see their mortgage rates skyrocket to 6% over the next year or so — from as low as 2% — a massive hit to monthly budgets at a time of soaring inflation. Why it matters: The coming "rate shock" is a...
CoinTelegraph
FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to buy Voyager Digital assets: Source
Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to acquire beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy, according to insider sources. According to details published by former investment banker and angel investor Simon Dixon, the three exchanges are competing in an auction to acquire Voyager Digital, and...
dailyhodl.com
New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report
The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
Google Ventures shelves its algorithm
Google Ventures has mothballed an algorithm that for years had served as a gatekeeper for new investments, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Why it matters: This is a strategic sea change for one of venture capital's most data-driven firms, and a Big Tech acknowledgement that human judgement shouldn't always be automated away.
CoinDesk
Genesis Sales, Trading Chief Ballensweig Joins Exodus From Crypto Lender
The exodus from Genesis Trading continued Wednesday as co-Head of Sales and Trading Matt Ballensweig announced his departure from the crypto lending desk, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars during this year’s crypto contagion. Ballensweig said in a tweet that he will remain an adviser to Genesis “for...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) adds Airbnb co-founder to its board
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it appointed Joseph Gebbia Jr., best known for being an Airbnb co-founder, to its board of directors. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that billionaire Larry Ellison is leaving its board of directors. At the time, the automaker said it had no immediate plan to replace him on the board.
