Time Out Global
A private sub-temple at Tofukuji in Kyoto is open for autumn leaves this year
Tofukuji is one of the most popular temples in Kyoto to see autumn leaves. November is particularly beautiful as the momiji trees on the main temple grounds around the Tsuten Bridge are blushing in fiery shades of red. Tofukuji, however, is a sprawling site, which has many more temple buildings...
Time Out Global
Top surfers take to the waves in Istria
The Jugo wind may interrupt life for many, but for some of Croatia’s top surfers, these conditions are perfect to take to the waves and ride them. The country’s classic surfing spots are at Viganj on Pelješac in Dalmatia and the far southern tip of Istria. There, off Ližnjan, PIXSELL photographer Šrečko Niketić took these amazing action shots when the Jugo wind roared over the Adriatic.
prestigeonline.com
The dining specials worth travelling to Thailand for in October
The dining specials worth travelling to Thailand for in October. While some are planning special collaborations, others are coming up with whole new menus. Either way, there are plenty of delicious reasons to escape Bangkok. Head to these dining destinations this October 2022. Bangkok is definitely a splendid hub for...
Time Out Global
Printworks might stay open as a clubbing venue
The beloved venue Printworks will live to fight another day, as plans to shut down the south London nightlife institution for good might be shelved due to a massive public backlash. It was first announced that Printworks would be closing to be developed into offices in July this year. The...
Time Out Global
Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston
Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
Time Out Global
Top Istrian wines to take home
Looking for exciting new wines and special flavours? Put Istria on your list. This north-western corner of Croatia has a long winemaking tradition and plenty of unique wine stories to tell. Malvazija Istriana, the most important and widely planted white grape variety, has made leaps and bounds in quality over recent years. These grapes are capable of producing wines in versatile styles, from sparkling to sweet, although typical Malvazija is a dry, well-rounded wine with fresh and fruity aromas. Long known as a white wine region, Istria has made remarkable progress in the red wine arena, with Teran as the showcase. Here’s a dive into the world of Istria’s diverse and characterful wines. Cheers!
Time Out Global
Delicious USA returns to Hong Kong to celebrate American food
Now running in its fourth year in Hong Kong, Delicious USA – organised annually by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) / Agricultural Trade Office (ATO) in Hong Kong – returns to various local dining destinations to highlight the year’s best American produce. From now until October 16, enjoy quality ingredients from the USA prepared in delectable dishes by numerous chefs in the city. Dishes will showcase sustainable, versatile, and quality-assured products from American farms, ranches, and fishing waters, including meat, seafood, dairy, seafood, fruit, nuts, and wines.
Time Out Global
The Sydney Opera House is celebrating its 50th birthday with over 230 events
The Sydney Opera House today announced the first line-up in its massive 50th anniversary program. Beginning in October 2022, and culminating at its 50th birthday in 2023, the Opera House will celebrate five decades of creativity with a year-long season of special events for the whole community. Following a gradual progressive shakeup to the institution's programming over the years, this series looks to solidify the Opera House as a venue for everyone, not just a privileged few.
drifttravel.com
Exodus Travels’ 2022 Life of Adventure Contest is Back!
Leading adventure tour operator, and Your Guide to the World, Exodus Travels is celebrating the return of travel by bringing back its popular #LifeofAdventure contest, running from Sept. 27 to Dec. 20, 2022, with a chance to win a different trip every year for life!. As the first travel company...
Time Out Global
Australia is getting its first-ever five-star river cruise experience
If you've already done your fair share of cross-country road trips, perhaps it's time to take to the water and experience Australia from an entirely new vantage point: the Murray River. Thanks to the Labour government's massive $2.25-million-dollar cash injection, the winding 2,508-kilometre river will soon be home to a luxury 20-cabin vessel offering week-long cruises.
Time Out Global
9 weirdly wonderful things Montreal is famous for
Yep, we’ve got a rep. And you know what? That ain’t a bad thing. Well, mostly. Here are 9 of the things Montreal is known for on the international stage. Sure, it cost a bajillion dollars, and has the ambiance of a prison bathroom. But the Olympic Stadium is a distinctive architectural standout that makes our skyline instantly iconic to visitors and residents alike.
Time Out Global
The 11 best places to travel in October 2022
From ice hockey to Halloween dogs, bask in some serious adventure at one of the best places to travel in October. October is a fantastic time to travel. Why? Well, we’ll be here all day if we try and detail all the reasons, but take the 11 places listed below as a good indication of the magic on offer. Autumn is a gorgeous time of year no matter where you are, but there is something remarkable about these spots that needs to be seen to be believed.
Inside Princess Cruises newest and largest ship with a three-storey restaurant hub and aerial entertainment
PRINCESS Cruises has today unveiled its largest ever ship – and loyal Sun readers will want to be first on board. The aptly-named Sun Princess is due to sail its maiden voyage in February 2024 and sleeps 4,300 guests. The ship will house the cruise line’s first ever geodesic...
Time Out Global
London’s Museum of Homelessness has found a permanent venue
London’s Museum of Homelessness, which aims to fight stigma and spread awareness of the challenges faced by homeless people, is getting a permanent location in Finsbury Park. Ironically, the museum has struggled to find a permanent home in the seven years it’s been running, but now it’s going to be settled at Manor House Lodge in Finsbury Park.
Time Out Global
These are the best restaurants in the world in 2022, according to TripAdvisor
On the hunt for some inspiration for your next foodie pilgrimage? Well, hunt no further. TripAdvisor has just announced the grub-centric bit of this year’s Travellers’ Choice Awards and revealed its ranking of the best restaurants around the world in 2022. Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards chooses the best...
Time Out Global
These are the world’s most popular beaches, according to TikTok
TikTok’s travel community (or ‘TravelTok’, as it’s called by those in-the-know) is increasingly influential in inspiring young people to get out and explore the world. And beaches are a huge part of TravelTok – after all, there are few things so visually appealing and totally glam as a spectacular beach.
Time Out Global
Have you dined at Geppetto in Cambridge yet?
Located steps from the Lechmere T stop, Geppetto was not given an easy start. With back-to-back Green Line and Orange Line shutdowns, the location that was supposed to be easily accessed, has not been for most of this year. However, with the T up and running again, this fall is the perfect time to venture over to Chef Will Gilson’s new Italian spot. Geppetto is worth the trek to Lechmere.
Time Out Global
The best places to watch the Zagreb Marathon
Streets throughout central Zagreb will shut down this upcoming Saturday, October 1 for the 30th annual Zagreb Marathon. The main event begins at 3pm and the route snakes east-west across Zagreb, passing several iconic landmarks. The marathon will make two laps around the city and happen concurrently with a half-marathon...
Time Out Global
The Montreal Festival du nouveau cinéma is back with almost 300 movie screenings
The Montreal Festival du nouveau cinéma is pulling out all the stops this year. Quebec’s biggest general-interest film festival—celebrating a whopping 291 films made by established filmmakers and emerging artists from all over the world—is kicking off this October. The FNC is also bringing back parties...
