Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Big Rapids’ explosive offense too much for Grant
The Grant Tigers defense didn’t have any answers for the explosive Big Rapids Cardinals offense on Friday evening. The Tigers dropped a 47-0 decision in Big Rapids homecoming game. Big Rapids got off to a slow start with just a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Cardinals...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby wins homecoming game against Holton
Shelby’s football team is on a roll, taking a 14-0 lead at the half and finishing with a convincing 26-6 win over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Friday night and celebrating homecoming in grand fashion. It was the Tigers’ second straight win, following on the heels of...
localsportsjournal.com
Young leads WMC past Fruitport Calvary Christian in volleyball action
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team topped Fruitport Calvary Christian in three sets on Friday evening. The Warriors claimed the win, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. WMC’s Kendal Young had 27 assists and five aces, while Emily Fett scored three aces and made three assists. Sydney Wagenmaker chipped in three...
localsportsjournal.com
Second half dooms Grand Haven in 35-14 loss to West Ottawa
GRAND HAVEN – — This season’s struggles continue for the Grand Haven football team. The Bucs dropped an OK Red matchup against Holland West Ottawa, 35-14, on Friday evening. The action was close in the opening half and the Bucs trailed by just six points at 13-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores’ defense halts potent Zeeland West in battle of state-ranked teams
Mona Shores flexed its defensive muscle in a 34-6 thumping of Zeeland West on Friday. The No. 5 ranked Sailors (Division 2) suffocated the No. 4 ranked Dux (Division 3) after letting Zeeland West into the end zone on its first possession for a 6-0 lead. Mona Shores responded with...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart off to best start in 30 years with win over Mason County Central
When it had to, Hart ran the ball right down Mason County Central’s throat Friday night and sealed a 22-16 victory on the road in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Hart successfully bounced back from last week’s 55-14 loss at North Muskegon, and improved its record to 4-2 on the season, the Pirates’ best start in 30 years.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport captures ‘Battle on the Bayou’ with convincing victory over Spring Lake
The Flores boys have produced plenty of highlights at Fruitport over the years, but on Friday night, it was the baby’s turn to be the hero in the “Battle on the Bayou.”. Payton Flores, a senior defensive end and the youngest of the five Flores brothers, produced the key play of the game – stripping the ball out of the arms of a Spring Lake running back midway through the third quarter, then racing 68 yards for a touchdown.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon’s air attack too much for Montague
The North Muskegon offense proved to be too much for the Montague defense on Friday evening. The Norse earned a 27-7 road victory over the Wildcats. North Muskegon quarterback James Young threw for 263 yards on 24-of-31 passing He threw for one touchdown, but was intercepted twice. Denny Belmonte led...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback
REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union
Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3), it was no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, enroute to a 43-21 road victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced attack leads Ludington past Western Michigan Christian in three sets
MUSKEGON — Ludington swept Western Michigan Christian in three straight sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-21 in a non-conference girls volleyball match at Muskegon Thursday night. “It took the girls a bit to get going tonight,” said Ludington coach Liz Holden. “WMC has some great middle hitters, and their setter runs a great offense, so we really had to adjust our blocking. It took some work, but they pulled it together and started getting some good blocks up, which gave us the momentum to push through for the win.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon gets by Hart 5-2 in WMC soccer action
North Muskegon’s boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference contest was played at North Muskegon. Hart was undefeated at 6-0-1 in its last seven game before Wednesday’s setback. Dallyn Ellis scored two goals to lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets
Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Castillo, Garcia each connect for two goals as Shelby beats Orchard View
Mason Garcia and Mauricio Castillo each scored two goals in the Shelby boys soccer team’s 4-0 West Michigan Conference win over Orchard View at home Wednesday night. Garcia notched his first goal of the game after receiving an assist from Alan Arreola. After that, the Tigers dominated possession and...
localsportsjournal.com
Gauthier has big night for Shelby as Tigers get by Whitehall in girls volleyball action
It was just the kind of test the Shelby girls volleyball team needed as the Tigers look forward to the post-season tournament, as they were pressed to the limit by Whitehall in Thursday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division match on the road. The Tigers defeated the Vikings in...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake drops OK Conference Blue volleyball match to Unity Christian
The Spring Lake volleyball team dropped a match to Unity Christian in OK Conference-Blue action on Thursday evening. The Lakers fell in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 14-25). Ella Andree and Kalli Lewkowski led the production with eight digs and five kills apiece. Avery Britt threw in eight assists and two...
localsportsjournal.com
As expected, area’s new coaches producing mixed results
MUSKEGON– — New coach, new attitude, renewed hope … but how long does that euphoria last?. The Muskegon area boasts eight first-year head varsity football coaches this fall and, for some, the excitement of August continues on as the nights turn cooler and the green leaves start to turn into fall colors.
localsportsjournal.com
Hellmann leads Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team had a good night against Reeths-Puffer on Thursday evening. The Sailors notched an OK Conference-Green win in three straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-8). Kyann Hellmann led for the Sailors with 30 assists, seven aces and five digs. Ava Dunn made 11 kills, while Jersey VanderWall...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge
The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
Comments / 0