MUSKEGON — Ludington swept Western Michigan Christian in three straight sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-21 in a non-conference girls volleyball match at Muskegon Thursday night. “It took the girls a bit to get going tonight,” said Ludington coach Liz Holden. “WMC has some great middle hitters, and their setter runs a great offense, so we really had to adjust our blocking. It took some work, but they pulled it together and started getting some good blocks up, which gave us the momentum to push through for the win.”

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO