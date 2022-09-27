Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
‘[He’s] completely out of his mind for saying this’: Hikaru on xQc’s response to Magnus Carlsen’s statement on cheating allegations
In a Tweet yesterday, Magnus Carlsen officially accused Hans Niemann of cheating during their chess match at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, and in response, top Twitch streamer xQc called out the reigning World Chess Champion, claiming he is causing “irreparable damage.” Following this, chess grandmaster and fellow streamer Hikaru Nakamura had some choice words for the Twitch star.
A chess Grandmaster says the game has entered its 'steroid era,' pointing to cheating allegations coming from its most prominent player
With Magnus Carlsen accusing Hans Niemann of cheating, without proof, it opens up the question as to who's playing clean and who's not.
BBC
Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match
A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
Chess champion Magnus Carlsen vows to ‘say more very soon’ on cheating scandal
The reigning chess world champion Magnus Carlsen has promised to say more “very soon”, days after he announced his sudden exit from a tournament over a cheating scandal that has taken the chess community by storm.Norwegian chess star Carlsen announced his decision to quit from chess’s Sinquefield Cup without any explanation soon after he suffered a shock defeat against Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old American who is the lowest-ranked player in the tournament.Carlsen did not explicitly speak about cheating allegations at the game, writing in a tweet: “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’
National team and Premier League managers are at odds ahead of the 2022 World Cup as evidenced by Norway's boss taking a shot at Pep Guardiola over Erling Haaland. The post Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Argentina Execute Clever Free-Kick Routine For Lionel Messi's 90th International Goal
Jamaica built a four-man wall in line with the center of their goal, while an extra defender lay on the ground in an effort to stop Messi from shooting low. It did not work.
FIFA・
BBC
Nathan Hales: GB shooter secures Paris Olympics place
Great Britain's Nathan Hales won silver in the trap shooting at the World Championships in Osijek, Croatia to secure a quota place at the Paris Olympics in 2024. "I don't think it's sunk in yet, but I'm very happy and a little bit emotional," said Hales. It will be the...
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
Comments / 0