‘[He’s] completely out of his mind for saying this’: Hikaru on xQc’s response to Magnus Carlsen’s statement on cheating allegations

In a Tweet yesterday, Magnus Carlsen officially accused Hans Niemann of cheating during their chess match at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, and in response, top Twitch streamer xQc called out the reigning World Chess Champion, claiming he is causing “irreparable damage.” Following this, chess grandmaster and fellow streamer Hikaru Nakamura had some choice words for the Twitch star.
BBC

Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match

A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
The Independent

Chess champion Magnus Carlsen vows to ‘say more very soon’ on cheating scandal

The reigning chess world champion Magnus Carlsen has promised to say more “very soon”, days after he announced his sudden exit from a tournament over a cheating scandal that has taken the chess community by storm.Norwegian chess star Carlsen announced his decision to quit from chess’s Sinquefield Cup without any explanation soon after he suffered a shock defeat against Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old American who is the lowest-ranked player in the tournament.Carlsen did not explicitly speak about cheating allegations at the game, writing in a tweet: “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and...
