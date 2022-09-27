ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Habra Felon Charged with Threatening Senator Newman

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 64-year-old La Habra felon pleaded not guilty today to threatening state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton.

Mark Edmund Halderman was accused of threatening Newman on Aug. 14, 2021. An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 14 and he was arrested Thursday. Halderman was being held on $150,000 bail, according to jail records. Halderman was charged with single counts each of criminal threats and threatening public officials, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of annoying repeated telephone calls.

Halderman was ordered to return to court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 4 in the North Justice Center in Fullerton. Halderman was convicted of a felony count of criminal threats in January 2014.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
