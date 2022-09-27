ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Hazardous car-buying...

By Mark Rutledge Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1CxM_0iBdARw800

Our family has been coasting for several years in vehicles that are paid for. A portion of the fleet is becoming old and unreliable, just when replacement prices have gone crazy.

What a time to hit the car-payment fence post.

The old minivan is still running well. But it has passed mile marker 200,000, and the air conditioner keeps switching to heat on the passenger side. We’re hoping to limp through the winter before making a move on that one.

But move we must on a vehicle for the daughter whose ride has taken to stranding her on a regular basis. It’s a 2005 GMC Envoy with four-wheel drive and the largest V-8 engine built for that particular model. It’s a comfortable hoss with an uncomfortable thirst for gasoline — when it starts.

The girl is in college and working two jobs. She simply must have a dependable vehicle. After searching off and on for a couple of months, push has literally come to shove whenever the Envoy has stalled and needs to be moved aside.

Car shopping on a limited budget in a seller’s market is not fun. Any and all options must be considered.

I have purchased several vehicles at traditional dealerships — experiences that have not been completely bad despite the customary back and forth: Offer something well below the sticker price; Reject the counteroffer.

After that and two more hours of meeting with various managers and signing lots of papers, they let you go home with the vehicle.

That car-buying routine has become as unreliable as the old GMC that my daughter is trying to walk away from for the last time.

She has in mind an all-wheel-drive small SUV model with a reputation for dependability. Pre-owned prospects are in high demand, and most are priced far above their value. We found a 2019 model in another town with 81,000 miles and a price we could almost live with.

The online ad did not show the dents and dings that littered that vehicle. The car’s banged-up condition and fact sheet revealed a history of mistreatment as a lease car in Florida. But it did run and drive well.

Despite the body damage, lots of dog hair and sizable samples of Florida sand in the nooks and crannies, my daughter wanted to make an offer. They would not budge on the inflated price.

What a waste of time.

I get that dealerships are in business to make a profit. I can understand if they have grown weary of haggling with the customer in order to make a sale. I’m weary of it, too.

A friend purchased a vehicle from one of those online companies recently.

“Best car-buying experience I have ever had,” he told me. “I did everything on my computer, and they delivered it to my house within days. I will never buy any other way again.”

Online car sellers do not negotiate prices. Most are upfront also about pointing out, from every angle, any bumps or blemishes.

The prices at online dealers to not appear to be lower. But if it’s possible to end up with a good car and never leave the house, there’s value in that.

It’s certainly worth a test drive.

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Worst Deals on New Cars Dominated by Two Popular Makes

Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s a recent list from Consumer Reports analysts who found that these two popular makes clearly dominated their findings of the worst deals on new cars right now. Cars with Prices Running...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Tricks Some Car Dealerships Use to Con Customers

When it comes to the adage about love and war, does this also extend to selling cars? Are some car dealerships akin to war-time profiteering taking advantage of the automotive climate and customer car needs? Or, is this just part of doing business? You be the judge with this latest on the biggest car dealership rip offs---what they are, how they work, and how you can avoid them with advice from a professional car buyer/auto consultant.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sticker Price#Vehicles#Linus Business#Gmc#V 8
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 New Minivans Offer an All-Wheel Drive System

With their roomy cabins and flexible seating arrangements, minivans are great vehicles for families. However, most minivans don’t have an all-wheel drive system (AWD). An AWD system provides enhanced traction in adverse weather conditions, which makes it desirable for drivers that live in a location with a harsh winter. However, there are a couple of … The post Only 2 New Minivans Offer an All-Wheel Drive System appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
thecheyennepost.com

Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible

Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
BUYING CARS
US News and World Report

Ram Is Seriously Considering a Midsize Pickup Truck

It's been 11 years since Ram offered consumers a midsize pickup truck, but one soon may be on the table. Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. announced that he's considering showing retailers an early concept of a midsize truck in March in order to gauge their interest. It would be Ram's first midsize pickup since 2011, when the Dakota, formerly a Dodge nameplate, ceased production after 25 years.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

2022 Impreza: Is the AWD Subaru Worth It?

The 2022 Subaru Impreza has AWD for sure-footed handling and an attractive starting cost. However, with competition like the Mazda3, should you choose it? The post 2022 Impreza: Is the AWD Subaru Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
The Enterprise

Booster blitz falls short of goal

A local branch of Safe Kids Worldwide wants to ensure Martin County kids are as safe as possible while traveling in a vehicle. To kick off National Child Passenger Safety Week, which began Monday, Safe Kids Riverbend, (MTW Public Health Inc.), partnered with Safe Kids Pitt County (ECU Health Medical Center) to give away 140 booster seats at the Scout Hut in downtown Williamston on Saturday. But the booster seat...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
MotorBiscuit

Affordable AWD Sedans: Cheap, Safe Bets

Cars like the Subaru Legacy and Impreza offer standard AWD, which is good news for affordable AWD sedan shoppers. However, they're not the only ones. The post Affordable AWD Sedans: Cheap, Safe Bets appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
444
Followers
587
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy