Edenton, NC

The generous wetlands…

By Jonathan Tobias
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 1 day ago

I have to confess something embarrassing.

Every year for over thirty years before we moved to Edenton, my wife and daughters and I made a 500-hundred-mile pilgrimage to the Outer Banks.

We were headed to the beach of course. And only the beach. Everything else was just in the way. All I wanted was sand, sun and surf.

Once in a while, I’d get a whiff of a salt marsh nearby. I’d wrinkle my nose at the rotten egg smell. It was but an interruption, a momentary hiatus in my vacation beach-drenched world.

Life has a way of breaking through short attention spans and narrow points of view. There are surprises.

Like one July when we stopped in Columbia for the last road break before we hit the right turn at Nags Head. We decided to take a stroll on the Scuppernong River Interpretive Boardwalk Trail. There were turtles lounging in the noonday sun. Herons plodding in the shallows. The jump, flash and splash of fish, too quick before I could make out what kind.

It was a different, beautiful world. I couldn’t help but answer the open invitation. The wetlands that so beautify this entire eastern coastal plain of North Carolina are intoxicating in the riches and vibrancy of life, in a wide spectrum of gleaming diversity.

The value of the wetlands can’t be exaggerated. Gone for good are the old naive days of thinking that swamps are something to get rid of, that marshes are smelly miasmal sources of disease and decay.

This was, unfortunately, the misinformed attitude of the first settlers of this region. Prior to colonization, North Carolina had 11 million acres of wetlands. Now that number is cut in half. Wetlands were thought of as ground that needed to be drained and “improved.” There were all sorts of reasons – lumber, agriculture, home and business construction.

Of course, there were the problems of weather and water. So dikes were built to manage flooding. Bulkheads reinforced the shorelines. Houses were placed on stilts.

All the while, the best protection from the storm and the most valuable land, was exactly what was being disregarded and discarded.

A raft of recent major studies have focused on the high protective value of the wetlands in terms of human life and treasure. Coastal wetlands across the globe prevent $447 billion per year of damages in major storm events, and, more importantly, save 4,620 lives per year. A single hectare of wetlands prevents, on average, $11,000 per year in damages.

The North Carolina coastal plain is one of the most valuable protective regions in the world. According to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, North Carolina’s coastal wetlands stabilize shorelines and serve as buffers against storms and erosion, a service valued at $25.6 billion per year.

This comes as no surprise since a single acre of wetland can absorb 1 to 1.5 million gallons of floodwater. That’s something to remember when one considers building a waterfront community on “undeveloped” wetlands.

This is the protective value of the wetlands. But there is another, even higher value.

Our wetlands are the most important source of nurture, far outstripping any other source or location. Runoff water that carries pollutants and sediment is purified in swamp forests. A single adult oyster can clear up four gallons of water in one hour – filtering out bacteria, algae, waste detritus and sediment.

Marshes are the nurseries for shellfish of all sorts. Swamps team with juvenile fish and crayfish. The wetlands themselves are irreplaceable habitats for an array of plant and animal life that is found nowhere else in the world

This is an inarguable fact: our coastal wetlands – right here in our immediate neighborhood – rank as the richest, most productive ecosystem in the world, right up there with tropical rain forests and coral reefs.

It is also inarguable that to our everlasting shame, mankind continues to destroy these richest of treasures at the very moment when we need them the most.

So next time you walk or bike or kayak by a marsh and get a whiff of rotten eggs, just tell yourself that it’s the anaerobic bacteria working on pluff mud (decomposed marsh grass and marine life) by releasing hydrogen sulfide.

And make very sure that this marsh you see and hear, smell and feel, this beautiful wetland, stays beautiful and unimproved.

You can’t improve what is perfect already.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

